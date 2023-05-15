Hearts Melt as Grieving 70-Year-Old Borrows His Neighbors' Dog: 'The Hug'

A heartwarming video of a couple lending their golden retriever to their 70-year-old neighbor who'd had to put down their own dog has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.2 million views.

In the clip, the owner of Archie the golden retriever can be seen being walking down to meet his neighbor who is returning the dog after a walk. Just before handing over the leash, the neighbor bends down and gives Archie a full body hug.

The text reads: "Our 70 year old neighbor had to put their dog down so they asked to take Archie for walks. Look at the hug."

People get pets for many reasons; for security, to keep children entertained, or maybe to herd sheep. Whatever the reason, there's no denying that, in most cases, that pet becomes a constant companion, and their loss can leave a deep hole in one's life.

There's a reason why animal videos do so well on social media. They make us happy and improve mood. A 2019 Australian study from Lauren Powell and others found that owning a dog can dramatically reduce loneliness within three months and improve mental health.

Owning a dog is not only good for your mental health, but also your physical state as well. All dogs require exercise and get even the most reluctant movers out of the house in all weathers. A comprehensive review of studies between 1950 and 2019 found that owning a dog lowers the risk of death. The studies stated that dog owners have lower blood pressure levels, a lower risk of heart problems, and improved responses to stress. This is not only because of increased exercise, but also due to the bond an owner has with their dog, reducing stress.

Users were delighted with the footage, with one writing, "loosing a pet is hard. glad taking Archie brings some joy on this hard time."

"So sweet of you guys to let him do this. It must heal his heart. Its really is the hardest part about having a fur child we out live them," posted another.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," wrote one user. "So sweet of you guys to let him do this. It must heal his heart," commented another.

