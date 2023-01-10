Neighbor's Surveillance Camera Catches Man Carrying Woman's Body in Blanket

A man was arrested in Seattle, Washington, after a neighbor allegedly saw him load a woman's live body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV before driving away.

Seattle police responded to an incident at 4:42 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue, on the western side of the city.

A neighbor reported seeing the woman being taken away on home surveillance footage and shared it with police.

Law enforcement watched the video and identified the 35-year-old man, before learning that he had a felony robbery warrant.

Later that day, after the officers had left, the neighbor reported that the suspect and the SUV had returned home.

Officers then went to the man's home and arrested him. He told the police the woman he was carrying had overdosed on drugs and so he rushed her to hospital.

The Harborview Medical Center confirmed the woman was alive and being treated.

MyNorthwest reported that officers booked the man into King County Jail solely on a robbery warrant.

Newsweek has contacted Seattle police and Harborview for an update on the woman's condition and the man's charges.

Seattle officers also responded to a robbery in the First Hill neighborhood on Saturday night. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a male victim was kicked out of his apartment by a male suspect, who was unknown to him. The suspect threatened to shoot the resident if they returned to the apartment. However, the victim did not directly see a weapon but said the burglar implied he had one.

Officers went on to secure the apartment and barricade the suspect in. Police hostage negotiators communicated with the suspect and after several hours of communication attempts, police obtained a search warrant to enter the building. Before SWAT officers entered the building, the suspect came outside and was arrested without incident.

He was booked into King Country Jail for burglary.

Also on Saturday evening, a man was stabbed near the Cedar Park neighborhood in northern Seattle.

Police arrived at the scene at around 4:30 p.m. and spoke with a male victim who said he was walking in the area when an unknown woman approached him. He said she screamed at him unprovoked before stabbing him several times in his chest and upper arm.

The suspect fled and has not been located. Police describe her as someone with dark skin who was wearing a gown-style dress, glasses, and a mask covering her lower face.

Police urge those with knowledge of the case are urged to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line (206) 233-5000 to share any information.