Neighbors Take Care of Dog Left Outside Without Food and Water—'Rescue Him'

A dog owner was criticized on social media after leaving their pit bull out in the yard without food or water, giving their neighbors no choice but to care for the pet.

The video was shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the neighbor under the username @lizettebabygirl. In the clip, the dog can be seen alone in the yard, looking ecstatic to see the poster, who took it upon herself to bring the pit bull fresh water and food.

The heartbreaking post comes with a caption that reads: "POV: you care for your neighbors' dog." It is followed by: "So loyal to us humans yet we can't do simple things like Put water and food..." Many viewers asked the poster to take the dog from her neighbor, but she said she couldn't take him home because she already has three kids and two little pugs.

Many dog owners abandon their pets every year. In the United States alone, there are over 90 million stray dogs, according to the World Animal Foundation (WAF). Around 3.3 million dogs are abandoned by their owners and find themselves in shelters every year, waiting to get a new chance at life.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.9 million views and 335,000 likes.

One user, It's Me, commented: "Can't understand some humans. Thanks for caring for him."

Vaquita wrote: "Ask if you could keep him or buy him." User kendra added: "Is this even legal to keep him outside like this in the heat? call a rescue or someone who can take him in? Thank you for being there."

Michelle Khan wrote: "You could put a water bowl by the gate and fill it up so he keeps water since his owners don't take care of him." And Jazmine posted: "Please don't ever leave him."

Another user, Kareli Juarez, commented: "Hope they have a change of heart and start to love him to the fullest, he's so adorable." And Catalina Miranda wrote: "Why do people get pets they don't want to take care of? thank you for taking care of him."

Dozzy_7 posted: "It's not fair, it's really not fair, my heart aches for him." And melilaosita commented: "Please rescue him." Alex Bradley269 added: "This breaks my heart how can someone be so cruel to such a beautiful animal."

Maria wrote: "We had a neighbor that had a husky in their tiny balcony in Greece in the middle of the summer. that poor thing was always here."

