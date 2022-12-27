Nine Nepo Babies Who Eclipsed Their Parents

Kate Hudson has waded into the "nepo baby" debate saying nepotism happens far more in other industries than in Hollywood.

The term "nepo babies" became a hot talking point last week after Vulture and New York Magazine published a flow chart of entertainers today with influential parents or family members, suggesting their connections helped them get a leg up in the industry.

The list included Lily-Rose Depp, Zoë Kravitz, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jack Quaid, to name just a few.

Speaking of Vulture's "Year of the Nepo Baby," Hudson— daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, and also the stepdaughter of actor Kurt Russell— said about "the nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care."

"I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family," she told The Independent. "It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

Hudson added: "I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modeling?

"I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing."

The Almost Famous actress concluded by saying she doesn't "care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is."

"If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter," Hudson said.

Some celebrities go on to outshine their famous parents, often becoming the most famous person in their family.

Here are some "nepo babies" who are more well known than their family members.

George Clooney

One of Hollywood's most popular heartthrobs is the nephew of the late singer Rosemary Clooney, who starred alongside Bing Crosby in White Christmas.

Clooney is also the son of news anchor, Nick Clooney.

He did not find fame until his early 30s where he landed a lead role on hospital drama, ER, which made him a household name.

Clooney has since gone to be nominated for eight academy awards and winning two—Best Supporting Actor for Syriana and a Best Film gong for his work as a producer on Argo.

He was given the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award as well as the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes.

Drew Barrymore

The E.T. star got her first acting role at just 11 months old after being born into one of Hollywood's most celebrated families.

She is the granddaughter of John Barrymore and daughter of John Drew Barrymore.

But she has become a star in her own right thanks to roles in films such as Charlie's Angels or Never Been Kissed and now hosts her own talk show.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is one of the rare stars who admits her family connections helped her get her start in Hollywood.

She comes from the Fonda acting dynasty headed by her father Henry Fonda, who is also the dad of Peter Fonda and grandfather of Bridget Fonda.

Her career has spanned acting, fitness DVDs and political activism, and she has become showbusiness royalty.

Fonda's most recent gig was in the hit Netflix series, Grace & Frankie, alongside her long-time friend, Lily Tomlin.

During an interview to promote the show, Fonda was quite pithy about how she shot to fame.

"I was the daughter of Henry Fonda, that's how I got famous," Fonda told Wired.

Lily Allen

The 37-year-old "Smile" singer and her brother Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, JoJo Rabbit) are the children of comedian, Keith Allen.

Lily quickly became the most famous Allen after her debut album, Alright, Still sold millions of copies worldwide and earned her a Grammy nomination.

She hasn't looked back since her 2006 debut but slammed the focus on nepotism in show business.

"The nepo babies y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics," she wrote on Twitter.

"If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that's none of my business."

Maya Rudolph

The Saturday Night Live alum is the daughter of singer-songwriter Minnie Riperton and music producer Richard Rudolph.

In fact, Riperton's biggest hit, "Lovin' You" was inspired by her daughter and Rudolph was even in the studio the day her mother recorded the song.

"I grew up with people knowing who my mother was, and that isn't lost on me. I understand that I probably have more of an awareness of strangers' recognizing me," Rudolph told The New York Times in 2018 about keeping her own kids away from the public eye.

Riperton died of breast cancer in 1979.

Tom Holland

Spiderman'sdad, Dominic Holland, was an aspiring comedian. He won the Best Newcomer Award at an Edinburgh comedy festival in 1993.

But it's hard to compete with his superhero son who started in showbusiness on London's West End in Billy Elliot.

Dominic Holland even wrote about how his son has become more famous than him in the book How Tom Holland Eclipsed His Dad.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's dad, Jon Voight, may have been Hollywood royalty in the 1970s thanks to his award-winning roles in Midnight Cowboy and Coming Home, but she has by far eclipsed her dad.

Thanks to her humanitarian work and high-profile romance with Brad Pitt, Jolie is one of the most famous actresses in the world.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow—the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow—is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, having starred in blockbusters such as The Avengers movies and winning an Oscar for the film Shakespeare in Love.

She was recently criticized for saying children of celebrities "have to work twice as hard and be twice as good."

"People are ready to pull you down and say, 'You don't belong there,' or, 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom,'" she said during an appearance on Hailey Bieber's vlog Who's in My Bathroom?

Robert Downey Jr.

Iron Man himself got his start back in 1985 after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Downey Jr.'s uncle was legendary SNL writer, Jim Downey.

Despite being dropped from the comedy show after only one season, Downey Jr. has gone on to be one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.