Netflix Breaks Silence Over Glitch in 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion

Netflix issued an apology after it bungled the highly anticipated live Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion show.

Set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, the streaming giant first told subscribers its start would be delayed by 15 minutes after they complained of seeing an error message.

But 90 minutes after the reunion was due to start, Netflix updated subscribers saying it would tape Season 4's reunion show and stream it at a later date.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry," Netflix wrote on its official Twitter account.

The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion show was Netflix's attempt to stream a live event after first hosting a live Chris Rock standup special in March which went off without a hitch.

