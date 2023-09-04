Netflix has started the countdown to the final season of its hit royal drama, The Crown, as the streaming giant took to social media to post a "hint at what's to come" later this year.

One of the streaming giant's top original productions, the drama series following the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her family has not shied away from covering the controversial aspects of the trials and triumphs of the house of Windsor.

The final season of the show is expected to cover events from 1997 to 2005, finishing somewhere after the wedding of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Elizabeth Debicki photographed as Princess Diana in Netflix's royal drama "The Crown", 2022. And (inset) King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their wedding day, April 9, 2005. The royal wedding is expected to be a key event shown in "The Crown's" final season. NETFLIX/Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

A link to this polarizing event in royal history was posted to the Netflix U.K. X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday, featuring an image of a prop order of service for the marriage blessing ceremony which took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on April 9, 2005.

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year," the streaming giant announced.

"We'll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what's to come in our final season."

The season will feature some of the most explosive storylines to date, picking up events in the summer of 1997, just weeks before the death of Princess Diana which is expected to be covered in three of the final 10 episodes of the series.

The character of Diana was introduced in Season 4 of the show, played by actress Emma Corrin, and the role was taken over in Season 5 by Elizabeth Debicki.

At the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, The Crown's creative team made clear that the princess' death—which occurred as a result of a Paris car crash while being pursued by paparazzi—would be covered with extreme sensitivity.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie told festival attendees that the team had been "meticulous in our research," and added that ultimately the audience would form their opinions by themselves.

"There was very, very careful, long, long conversations about how we do it, and the audience will judge it in the end," she said. "But I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated."

Representatives for Netflix previously told Newsweek that the events leading up to the crash and its aftermath would be portrayed but that the impact itself would not be shown on-screen.

Charles and Camilla's controversial relationship and its long road to public and private acceptance is expected to be a key theme of the final season. With Charles played by Dominic West and Camilla by Olivia Williams.

Dominic West and Olivia Williams as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in Netflix's "The Crown", 2022. The series finale is expected to cover the royal wedding in 2005. Netflix

The royal family's attitudes towards the marriage were pulled into focus earlier this year by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare.

The prince told readers that he and Prince William had "pleaded" with their father not to marry Camilla, who he later described as a "villain" and "dangerous."

"Willy and I promised pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family," he wrote.

"The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her. 'You don't need to remarry,' we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about mummy, compare mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla. 'We support you,' we said. 'We endorse Camilla,' we said. 'Just please don't marry her. Just be together, pa.'"

It is not known whether The Crown's writer and creator, Peter Morgan, has incorporated any of Harry's perspective into his scripts for the final season.

While no official release date has yet been given, viewers can expect the last instalment of the royal drama to hit screens before the end of the year. Previous seasons have debuted in November.

