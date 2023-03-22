'Stranger Things' Fans Aghast as Writers Tease 'Depressing' Season 5

Stranger Things fans were sent into a frenzy this week when the show's writers offered a cryptic description of what they can expect from its next season.

The upcoming season of the Netflix hit will be its fifth and final outing and the drama's huge fanbase is eager to know how the storyline will play out.

So, when the writers at Stranger Things dropped a Twitter bombshell on Tuesday, it quickly went viral.

"Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids," they teased on their verified Stranger Writers account.

Fans piled in to the replies, telling the writers what they'd like to see in the final season and trying to decipher their message.

"Oh so it's gunna be really depressing, got it," tweeted one fan.

Another posted: "This means that the atmosphere will likely be more depressing and focus on mystery but at least we're getting the core four back and we won't be getting anymore el solo missions."

A third wrote: "I'm definitely not emotionally prepared for this..."

Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) March 21, 2023

The fifth season was always going to be Stranger Things' last, according to the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

In a letter to fans published in February 2022, the Duffer brothers wrote: "Seven years ago we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time we predicted the story would last four to five seasons.

"It proved too large to tell in four, but—as you'll soon see for yourselves—we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season, and Season 5 will be the last."

In the final episodes, Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang will likely have to save the town of Hawkins from Vecna and close the entrance to the Upside Down once and for all.

But fans should not expect to see this on screen anytime soon.

The Duffer brothers had wanted to shoot the fourth and fifth seasons back to back, but the coronavirus pandemic made that impossible.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, was asked last year about when the show's final chapter would air.

"I think we'll [shoot] next year. They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it'll be this year," he told GQ Hype magazine in 2022.

"But I think that's the plan. So it'd probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record."