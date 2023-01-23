Cat Caught Body-Slamming Sleeping Owner on Night Camera Delights Viewers

A hilarious video of a cat terrorizing its owner in the night has gone viral with over 4.5 million views on TikTok.

In the video posted by @jenna_nicole29 and captioned, "bet y'all can't guess why I'm sleeping on the floor", a cat wearing a medical cone can be seen running around the bedroom, jumping repeatedly on its owner and at one point standing on its back legs looking around the room.

At one point Jenna can be heard saying, "You cannot do that", just before her male cat jumps on her again" and she says "stop!".

One user commented, "when my kitten got fixed they told me the pain med they gave her would make her tired. It did the opposite and she was like this for three days". Jenna replied, "SAME!!! That's exactly what happened!".

Another user asked, "So why are you sleeping on the floor?" to which Jenna replied "hahahaha to prevent her from jumping on the furniture but she jumped on my instead."

Neutering is a common procedure for cats and can prevent a range of health and behavior issues, as well as kittens to rehome.

According to Mill Plain Veterinary Clinic "Neutering is the process of removing the testicles of a male cat, that produce most of their testosterone. A male cat's testosterone controls their sexual behavior, this includes behaviors such as aggression towards other males, roaming in search of females, and spraying (territory marking). By neutering your male cat you are minimizing or preventing these behaviors, reducing your cat's risk of developing some serious health conditions."

In keeping with Jenna's reason for sleeping on the floor, Mill Plain, of Danbury, Connecticut, suggests, "Don't let your cat run, jump, climb stairs, or go outside for the first seven days after their procedure because it could slow their healing, we recommend keeping them in a crate or secure room during this time."

Deer Park Animal Hospital, based on Long Island, New York, suggests one of the ways to restrict your cat's movement is to "remove cat trees to prevent jumping. Since recovery is temporary the easiest way to do this is to lay them on their side or to cover them up entirely with a blanket. If the cat tree is left open and available then your cat will surely attempt to jump on it."

It also suggests stopping your cat from playing outside, "Your cat may not be happy with this but the easiest way to monitor their healing progress and to ensure their safety is to keep them inside the house."

