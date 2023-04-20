U.S.

Nevada Moves to Approve End-of-Life Pill for Terminally Ill

By
U.S. Nevada Assisted Suicide

Nevada has taken the first legislative steps towards legalizing assisted dying after the state's senate approved a measure that would allow terminally ill patients to take a pill intended to end their life.

As of June 2021, there were eight states that allowed for assisted dying, alongside Washington D.C.: Oregon, Hawaii, Washington, Maine, Colorado, New Jersey, California and Vermont. Nevada's senate voted 11 to 10 in favor of Senate Bill (SB) 239 Wednesday, which will now pass to the state's assembly for consideration.

Assisted suicide is a controversial issue across the globe, with medical practitioners having to grapple with a contradiction between their oath to protect life and an ethical belief in affording patients a good quality of life.

Campaigners argue that those seeking help to take their own life are often suffering incurable illnesses that cause them ongoing pain or an inability to live a full life, whereas opponents say assisted suicide could be used coercively and against a person's will if—as is sometimes the case—they are unable to express themselves, and contravenes religious beliefs concerning the sanctity of life.

Nevada state capitol
A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle passes by the State Capitol in Carson City, Nevada, on January 17, 2021. State senators have voted to approve a measure that would legalize assisted suicide. RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

Assisted dying remains illegal in many countries. In the U.K., for example, assisting a suicide can be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter. In 2011, Terry Pratchett—the prolific British author who died four years later—made a BBC documentary on the subject after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. This received criticism for its depiction of what is believed to be the first on-screen assisted death.

In 2021, the British Medical Association adopted a position of neutrality on legalized assisted dying, having previously been opposed, recognizing the divergent views of its members.

Euthanasia—the practice of ending a patient's life to avoid suffering, which literally translates from the ancient Greek for "good death"—is only legal in five European nations. Switzerland, home of the renowned Dignitas clinic, does not allow assisted dying, but allows clinicians to supply the means for suicide, so long as the person taking their own life performs the act themselves.

SB 239 argues that a "mentally capable adult patient should have the right to self-determination concerning his or her health care decisions" and notes "patients with a terminal illness may undergo unremitting pain, agonizing discomfort and a sudden, continuing and irreversible reduction in their quality of life."

Read more

The bill would require that a patient over the age of 18, of sound mind, seeking to take their own life make two verbal and one written request to a medical practitioner before being prescribed life-ending medication. A patient would be obliged to self-administer if they fulfill the prescription, but they can revoke the prescription at any point.

It also would prevent medical practitioners, including pharmacists responsible for dispensing the medication, from being subject to professional discipline or civil or criminal penalty. Existing Nevada law allows for a patient with a terminal condition to refuse resuscitation or life-prolonging care.

The bill was voted for by 11 of Nevada's 13 Democrat state senators; two voted against the measure along with the Republican caucus.

According to local news channel KLAS, GOP state senator Jeff Stone said that any form of legalized assisted suicide would run the risk of abuse by "greedy loved ones," and cited the American Medical Association's (AMA) view that it was "fundamentally inconsistent with a physician's professional role."

The AMA also notes that there are differing moral views on the matter, despite it having a policy of opposition to assisted suicide.

Newsweek reached out to Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, Nevada's state senate majority leader and one of the primary sponsors of SB 239, via email for comment Thursday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC