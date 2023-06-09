New Benefits of Breastfeeding for Brain Development Discovered

Children who are breastfed for longer periods of time have a higher volume of grey matter, new research has found.

In the study, which was the largest of its kind to date, researchers analyzed about 8,000 brain images of children aged nine to 11.

They found a positive association between breastfeeding duration and a larger volume of grey matter—an essential type of tissue in the brain that plays a key role in processing sensory information, controlling muscle movements and conscious thought.

A larger volume of grey matter may be associated with higher cognitive performance and an improved capacity to process sensory information.

A file photo of a woman breastfeeding her child. Children who are breastfed for longer have a higher volume of grey matter, a study has found. iStock

Research has also shown that a larger grey matter volume is associated with better mental health outcomes and lower risk of developing psychiatric disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

The study, led by the Institut de Recerca Sant Joan de Déu (IRSJD) and the Institut d'Investigació Biomèdica Sant Pau (IIB Sant Pau) in Barcelona, Spain, sheds new light on the long-term effects of breastfeeding on brain development and personality.

There is a wealth of research demonstrating the cognitive and mental health benefits of breastfeeding, including improved immunity and lower risk of chronic disorders. But the long-term effects of breastfeeding on brain structure are largely unknown.

The main objective of the latest study, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, was to examine the relationship between breastfeeding duration and grey matter volumes.

The researchers found that the duration of breastfeeding was associated with a larger volume of grey matter in a specific brain area in the children. This area comprises two brain regions known as the inferior frontal gyrus and the lateral orbitofrontal cortex.

These regions, located in the frontal part of the brain, are responsible for key functions related to semantic processing, decision-making and emotional self-regulation.

In addition, the team found that the larger volumes in this area were associated with lower levels of impulsivity in the children concerned.

"Our findings suggest that breastfeeding may have long-term effects on the development of the brain and the personality," Christian Núñez, the first author of the paper and researcher at IIB Sant Pau, said in a statement.

The research team is planning to investigate the effects of breastfeeding on the brain further in order to yield information that could improve the health of children.

"These results are just the beginning," Dr. Maria Portella, head of the Mental Health Research Group at IIB Sant Pau, said in a statement.

"With this project we have laid the groundwork to show that a relationship does indeed exist in this respect, and we now need to achieve a better understanding of how this increase in grey matter volume relates to the cognitive and clinical benefits that breastfeeding is already known to possess," she said.

