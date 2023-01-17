New Dad Being 'Needy' With Girlfriend After She Gave Birth Sparks Fury

The internet has dragged a "very needy" dad who is annoyed at his girlfriend, who recently gave birth to their child, for not going out as a family as much as he would like.

In a post shared on Mumsnet earlier in January under the username OopsyDaisy11, the new mom explained that her partner is a "hard-working and faithful man," but when it comes to going out, he's "very needy" and always wants her to do stuff with him.

She said: "When I gave birth to our [little one], I made a real effort to get up and do things whilst he was on paternity leave. I had to stay in [the] hospital for two nights but I was going out by day six for food/ coffee/ walks. I was exhausted but I did it to make him happy and ensure he enjoyed his paternity.

"Looking back I realized I did too much too soon. I lost over a liter of blood during childbirth and had to have my placenta removed."

According to Family Doctor, full recovery from pregnancy and childbirth can take months, and while some women feel mostly recovered by six to eight weeks, for others it can take even longer.

The poster went on to say that her partner was "moody" at her because she was too tired to go out on his last day of paternity leave, and it hurt her that he didn't consider the circumstances.

"He says that I 'dilly dally' and don't get ready quick enough on the weekends to get 'up and out' and wants to be out of the house before 10. I've been unwell recently and found I have low vitamin D. Some days I just want to rest," she wrote.

Jennifer Bohr-Cuevas, a New York-based licensed clinical social worker, told Newsweek that the partner clearly has a low aptitude for empathy.

She said: "Empathy comes more easily to some people than others. Perhaps the wife could benefit from letting go of the guilt and communicating to the husband what it is like to walk in her shoes as a new mom. It is normal for new mothers to be exhausted. Perhaps the husband could put empathy into action by actively listening to what her needs are and respecting them."

Most of the 280 users who voted on the Am I Being Unreasonable poll agreed, with 92 percent voting that the poster was not in the wrong.

One user, AndyWarholsPiehole, commented: "[You Are Not Being Unreasonable]. I really cannot understand why people stay with partners like yours. It truly blows my mind."

And Wombats67 said: "Jeez, I'm not even awake enough most [days] to think about going out at 10. No dc, just c*** in the mornings. Anyone who used the word 'dilly dally' for how long it takes me to sort myself out in the morning would get short shrift. I [bet] this is the tip of an abuse iceberg."

Another user added: "Why does [he] need you to go out as well? Can't, he take your child out somewhere in the morning then you all go out in the afternoon? This is surely an example where some compromise can be reached. Though when you have had a difficult birth the one that should have been compromising is him."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

Have you noticed any red flags that made you end a relationship? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.