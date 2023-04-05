New Disney-themed Hyundai Celebrates Mickey Mouse Brand's 100th Anniversary

Hyundai today revealed a special version of the Ioniq 5 all-electric crossover that commemorates the 100th anniversary of Disney. The car will be on display for the next two weeks at the New York International Auto Show.

The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept car features Disney-inspired design cues and was created in partnership with Walt Disney Imagineering.

A limited run of the vehicle will be available for sale. Details on pricing and availability will be announced later this year.

"At Hyundai, we are always looking for new ways to connect with customers on every mile of their journey, and the magic that Disney creates inspires us to deliver moments of delight for our customers," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "This is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney's iconic characters for an artistic collaboration with an automaker. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's flagship all-electric vehicle, and we are excited to share a limited edition version that will deliver an unforgettable experience for any Disney fan."

As shown on stage at the auto show, the outside of the themed crossover features Gravity Gold Matte paint. It's Disney-inspired wheels match with Disney100 Olatinum Edition exterior badging. The Disney100 logo also features on the front seat headrests and center console, where it is embossed, and on the car's floor mats.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept previewed at the New York International Auto Show. Hyundai Motor America

Headlight and taillight screens in the Ioniq 5 have "Disney sparkle animations" while the moon roof is etched with "a touch of pixie dust".

When a driver gets into the car they are welcomed by a Disney-themed intro on the interior screen, which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo and "pixie dust".

Light modes produce a synchronized light show.

Not all these features may carry over to the production model, Hyundai warns.

"For 100 years, Disney has inspired audiences with timeless storytelling and the most innovative experiences," said Rita Ferro, president, Advertising Sales, Disney. "The creation of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is the next milestone in a longstanding creative collaboration with Hyundai inclusive of various teams across Disney including our Imagineers, entertainment brand solutions and marketing teams. It's provided us with a unique way to celebrate our Disney100 anniversary and bring brands closer to the magic we create every day for consumers."

Hyundai is the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for Disney100, a celebration of Disney's storied history of entertainment.