The new era of life sciences has already begun. The global pharmaceutical market is expected to reach over $1.5 trillion by the end of 2023, as cutting edge technologies are transforming the way we understand and treat diseases, and new medicines offer hope for millions where previously there was none. From the decoding of the human genome and the advent of precision medicine, to the search for cures for Alzheimer's and cancer, the integration of technology in healthcare within the life sciences field has spurred remarkable progress in recent years. However, the industry also faces several regulatory and reputational challenges, notably due to the high prices of life-saving treatments and policy changes that some claim will hamper innovation. At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic has served as a turning point for the way the public perceives the sector. Pharmaceutical companies have stepped up to the plate to develop life-saving vaccines and treatments at a rate that has been nothing short of a marvel, showing that when the industry puts its focus on public health the results can be impressive.

In this special report, we present the culmination of diligent research: the result of comprehensive interviews with a distinguished cohort of decision-makers who shape the future of the industry. Our interviewees consist of North America's leading CEOs, association leaders, and government officials. Amidst the many transformative developments, there is no doubt that the impact of these innovations and policies will be significant, shaping the way we all live our lives.