The legendary Mercedes-Benz C 111 series was the stuff of boyhood bedroom posters. The collection of cars, produced in the 1960s and 1970s featured a host of cutting-edge (for their time) technologies and pushed the design envelope.

Designed by Bruno Sacco, the former Mercedes designer that famously once said, "A Mercedes-Benz must always look like a Mercedes-Benz," the C 111 two-door berlinetta style models wore gullwing doors and were painted in a bright orange color.

Gorden Wagener the Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG has reinterpreted the C 111 for a new era and called it the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven, a concept car.

"Our goal at Mercedes-Benz is not to do styling – our goal is to create icons," he said in a press release. "To me, that makes the difference between mainstream design and luxury. Design icons like the Type 300 SL and C 111 – both with gullwing doors – are part of our DNA. These legendary vehicles were major inspirations for the iconic design of the Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven. This is beauty and the extraordinary united in one vision of the future."

The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven electric sports car concept. Mercedes-Benz

The One-Eleven takes design elements from the C 111 and reinterprets it for a future environment. Its distinctive front end has been changed up to include a panel that is flexible and features a 3D pixelated look. The C 111's round lights have been reinterpreted in digital form with the ability to convey messages to other road users.

This new model is designed to have a sculptural look and feel. Its 46-inch height and muscular hind quarters make an aggressive yet smooth statement while the deep orange paintwork attracts the eye. Matte black rear skirts help give the model a sense of sportiness while illuminated flanks point toward the car's futuristic elements.

Large wheels with lighted elements hide under flared wings. It has gullwing doors, like its predecessor, and side windows that are opaque from the outside but camouflaged by a pixelated pattern.

At the back, a large diffuser spans the breadth of the car while pixelated red taillights mimic the car's headlights.

1 of 5

The highlight of many of the C 111s of the past were powertrain innovations. The Vision One-Eleven is no different. Mercedes has installed future-looking electric vehicle (EV) technology into the car, courtesy of the motorsports experts at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrain. The new liquid-cooled cylindrical battery cells with novel cell chemistry inspired by Formula 1 are paired with an advanced axial-flux motor from YASA.

These technologies are being developed together to reach large scale production maturity for the next generation of Mercedes EVs.

"Axial-flux motors are significantly lighter and more compact, yet more powerful than comparable radial-flux motors currently used in 99 percent of all electric cars. In an axial-flux motor, the electromagnetic flow runs parallel to the motor's rotational axis, which is highly efficient. In a radial-flux motor, the flow runs perpendicular to the rotational axis. Compared to radial-flux motors, they have considerably higher and more enduring power reserves, which delivers a whole new level of performance," Tim Woolmer, founder and Chief Technology Officer of YASA said.

The interior of the car features a sports car lounge concept that represents a shift away from self-driven cars to autonomous electric vehicles. It has two personalities: a driver-centric sports car and a modern lounge environment primed for relaxation.

1 of 4

Sustainable materials and contrasting colors hold court on the car's interior. Bright orange leather wrapped around the armrests and rear parcel shelf meet with a white fabric-covered dashboard made of 100-percent recycled polyester. Polished aluminum steering wheel spokes and polished aluminum accelerator and braking pedals add sophistication.

A slender pixel display spans the width of the car across the dashboard. It features images with high levels of sharpness.

The user experience of the Vision One-Eleven is enhanced by augmented reality, which is designed to deliver a high-definition digital experience to the vehicle's occupant via a headset.

"Concept cars are becoming a dying breed compared to the auto show heyday of years past when nearly every automaker was doing them. Still, plenty of automakers are doing concepts, and I'd argue there's never been a better time for them, considering the seismic shifts in technology the industry is undergoing," Paul Waatti, manager of industry insights at AutoPacific told Newsweek.

"Concepts come in many forms and serve various purposes, but they always provide a glimpse into what's coming down the pike. Whether that's emerging technologies, a future styling direction, an evolved brand identity, or a direct look at a near-term production vehicle."

Alongside the launch of the car, Mercedes-Benz has debuted a new lifestyle collection including five articles, each limited to 111 pieces. All products have "Limited Edition 1 of 111" lettering.