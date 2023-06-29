U.S.

New Hunter Biden Text Provides 'Clarity' About Corruption Scandal: Lawyer

By
U.S. Hunter Biden Joe Biden House Oversight Committee Kevin McCarthy

The release of a new WhatsApp text exchange between Hunter Biden and a Chinese businessman is indicative of a particular pattern of behavior, according to one attorney.

The president's son recently pleaded guilty, as part of a deal between his lawyers and the Department of Justice (DOJ), to misdemeanor tax offenses. He will also reportedly avoid prosecution on illegal gun charges by following certain provisions based on his history of addiction and substance abuse.

He, his father and other members of the Biden family have been a top priority for House Republicans, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Oversight Committee helmed by Representative James Comer, for alleged criminal malfeasance pertaining to Hunter's role on the board of Ukraine gas company Burisma as well as accusations of receiving millions of dollars from Chinese companies.

Hunter Biden at a State Dinner
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, looks on during a state dinner at the White House on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. An attorney says that recently uncovered texts between Hunter Biden and Chinese businessmen provide "clarity" into alleged criminalities. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A new WhatsApp message sent by Hunter Biden to Gongwen ("Kevin") Dong on August 3, 2017, was shared by the Oversight Committee's Twitter account on Tuesday. Dong is an associate for CEFC, a Chinese Community Party-linked energy company.

"I'm tired of this Kevin," Hunter purportedly said. "I can make $5 million in salary from any law firm in America. If you think it's about money, it's not. The Biden's [sic] are the best at doing exactly what Chairman wants from this partnership. Please let's not quibble over peanuts."

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, wrote in a Fox News op-ed that the newest WhatsApp message "is neither muddled nor manic. Indeed, it has all of the directness and clarity that the Bidens have denied to the American people."

Turley previously raised concerns with Newsweek about a previously unveiled WhatsApp message sent by Hunter's iCloud account to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao— the president and CEO of Harvest Fund Management—on July 30, 2017.

Hunter reportedly said he is "sitting here with my father" and attempting "to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

President Biden was asked by a reporter Wednesday about that specific text and whether he was "sitting there" or "involved" when Zhao was contacted.

Read more

"No I wasn't, and I won't," the president said as he left for the White House to fly to Chicago for an event, according to CNBC.

While Comer and Republican colleagues in the Senate, such as Chuck Grassley, have honed in on the Biden family and conducted various investigations, their proof has remained minimal if not nonexistent.

Recently, the pair pointed at a previously redacted FBI document as a smoking gun of sorts, though both have admitted that information surrounding alleged recordings made by a Burisma executive regarding Hunter is still lackluster.

Comer was asked about the alleged crimes committed on Thursday's Fox & Friends, and the specific policies associated with them.

"Joe Biden has, on day one, changed our energy policy in America that put China first and America last," Comer said.

Newsweek reached out to Turley via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC