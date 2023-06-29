New Hunter Biden Text Provides 'Clarity' About Corruption Scandal: Lawyer

The release of a new WhatsApp text exchange between Hunter Biden and a Chinese businessman is indicative of a particular pattern of behavior, according to one attorney.

The president's son recently pleaded guilty, as part of a deal between his lawyers and the Department of Justice (DOJ), to misdemeanor tax offenses. He will also reportedly avoid prosecution on illegal gun charges by following certain provisions based on his history of addiction and substance abuse.

He, his father and other members of the Biden family have been a top priority for House Republicans, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Oversight Committee helmed by Representative James Comer, for alleged criminal malfeasance pertaining to Hunter's role on the board of Ukraine gas company Burisma as well as accusations of receiving millions of dollars from Chinese companies.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, looks on during a state dinner at the White House on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. An attorney says that recently uncovered texts between Hunter Biden and Chinese businessmen provide "clarity" into alleged criminalities. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A new WhatsApp message sent by Hunter Biden to Gongwen ("Kevin") Dong on August 3, 2017, was shared by the Oversight Committee's Twitter account on Tuesday. Dong is an associate for CEFC, a Chinese Community Party-linked energy company.

"I'm tired of this Kevin," Hunter purportedly said. "I can make $5 million in salary from any law firm in America. If you think it's about money, it's not. The Biden's [sic] are the best at doing exactly what Chairman wants from this partnership. Please let's not quibble over peanuts."

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, wrote in a Fox News op-ed that the newest WhatsApp message "is neither muddled nor manic. Indeed, it has all of the directness and clarity that the Bidens have denied to the American people."

Turley previously raised concerns with Newsweek about a previously unveiled WhatsApp message sent by Hunter's iCloud account to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao— the president and CEO of Harvest Fund Management—on July 30, 2017.

Hunter reportedly said he is "sitting here with my father" and attempting "to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

President Biden was asked by a reporter Wednesday about that specific text and whether he was "sitting there" or "involved" when Zhao was contacted.

"No I wasn't, and I won't," the president said as he left for the White House to fly to Chicago for an event, according to CNBC.

While Comer and Republican colleagues in the Senate, such as Chuck Grassley, have honed in on the Biden family and conducted various investigations, their proof has remained minimal if not nonexistent.

Recently, the pair pointed at a previously redacted FBI document as a smoking gun of sorts, though both have admitted that information surrounding alleged recordings made by a Burisma executive regarding Hunter is still lackluster.

Comer was asked about the alleged crimes committed on Thursday's Fox & Friends, and the specific policies associated with them.

"Joe Biden has, on day one, changed our energy policy in America that put China first and America last," Comer said.

