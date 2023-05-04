Autos

New Hyundai Kona, Other Small SUVs 'Just Enough'

Autos Electric Cars

The Hyundai Kona isn't just another subcompact sport utility vehicle (SUV) in a long line of models in the hotly contested segment. It's a tech-heavy, electrified-option people mover that is heavy on style and practicality.

Others in the segment, like the Subaru Crosstrek, Buick Encore GX, and Chevrolet Trailblazer fit the same mold. What they don't have is the Kona's powertrain diversity. That is only shared with the Kia Niro, which is a winner for many of the same reasons the Kona is.

Kona and Niro go beyond what is budget-friendly, giving buyers the freedom of choice without sacrifice, in a right-sized package.

"The Hyundai Kona is a strong contender in the growing compact crossover space that appeals to many types of consumers. It packs a ton of value for the budget conscious and offers one of the most affordable entry points for an electric vehicle powertrain," Paul Waatti, manager of industry insights at AutoPacific told Newsweek.

2024 Hyundai Kona
The 2024 Hyundai Kona comes in Electric, Limited and Kona N Line trims. Hyundai Motor America

"Kona has just enough fashion-forward styling to stand out from the mostly vanilla pack in its segment without alienating more conservative buyers."

This year is shaping up to be a big one for buyers of small SUVs with numerous models undergoing complete model redesigns or significant refreshes. There's also been a few introductions, like the Buick Envista, which replaces the Encore as the company's entry point vehicle.

Kona and Crosstrek join new Chevrolet Trax, Kia Seltos, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Dodge Hornet, and Alfa Romeo Tonale models on dealer lots this year. Similarly sized new Honda HR-V, Niro, BMW X1, Lexus NX and Volvo C40 Recharge models went on sale last year.

A fresh Nissan Kicks is expected later in 2023, and a new, small Volvo vehicle will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Chevrolet predicts that its new Trax model will become the company's third best-selling vehicle in 2024 behind the Silverado pickup truck and Equinox compact SUV. Silverado and Equinox are set to have all-electric versions arrive in the marketplace soon.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

