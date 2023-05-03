Video of Man Climbing Street Lamp After Devils' Win Goes Viral

The New Jersey Devils have won their first NHL Stanley Cup playoff series in more than a decade—and fans made sure celebrations were done in style.

The Devils beat their Hudson River rivals, the New York Rangers, 4-0 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Prudential Center on Monday, to take the series. A video posted on TikTok of the ensuing joy in the streets has gone viral.

In the clip, which was captioned "pov: leaving the rock after the devils beat the rangers in game 7," Devils fans can be seen chanting "Rangers suck" in the foyer of their home arena.

The video then jumps to the celebrations on the street, with Devils fans cheering on a man who decided that climbing a lamppost would be the best way to mark his team's win.

The video has been liked more than 1,600 times and there were plenty of comments from by Devils and Rangers fans alike.

Some agreed that the New Jersey team were worthy winners but added that they were not so sure about the fans, writing: "Im a Ranger fan and the devils were outstanding. They are the better team and thats why they won. I dont mind the devils, I just cant stand their fans."

Another hit back at those who thought the Devils fans were out of order, commenting: "Anybody who thinks devils fans are rude should see the way rangers were acting before the game even started. you cant let them try and own your arena."

Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his empty net goal against the New York Rangers in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on May 01, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Getty Images

While a third thought that the joyous scenes were over-the-top: "Acting like they won a Super Bowl after the 1st round🤣🤣"

The series win had the bedrock of Devils goal minder producing two shutouts in three games and making 31 saves in the 4-0 victory on Monday, after he produced 23 saves in the 4-0 win during Game 5, lasy Thursday.

Schmid said after the game on Monday: "The team played great in front of me, blocking shots, not letting them into the zone.

"It was a great team effort. ... Obviously, you want to close it out earlier (in Game 6), but sometimes you don't get to choose some things, so we tried to refocus and get the win here, and we did."

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff was full of praise for Schmid, saying: "He played a heck of a game. I mean, he had a heck of a series.

"I mean, you envision things, but you don't really envision what he did. This was a tough series. It was like I said this morning, it was two good teams going at it, and goaltending on both sides turned out to be a big factor."

New Jersey will play the Carolina Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan, in the second round.

Akira Schmid #40 of the New Jersey Devils makes the second period stop on Patrick Kane in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on May 01, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey Getty Images

Devils star Michael McLeod added that this was a big deal for the team, saying: "It's a huge series, a rival team.

"It just shows us how good a team we actually are and how prepared we were to come in here. And we got better every game, I think, and especially the first two (losses), I think really cleaned up our penalty kill and stuff, so it's exciting going forward."

