New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver Dies

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver died on Tuesday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

Oliver was serving as acting governor while Governor Phil Murphy was out of state on a family vacation to Italy. Oliver, 71, was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

Under state law, Democratic Senate president Nicholas Scutari is serving as acting governor until Murphy returns.

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's arrival for a victory speech on November 3, 2021, in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

A statement from Murphy's office commended the lieutenant governor for being a "distinguished public servant" and a "cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend and hero."

"As we come to terms with this profound loss, we kindly request that you respect the privacy of the Oliver family during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved Sheila," the statement said. "Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community."

Memorial arrangements are forthcoming.

"May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her," the statement said.

Murphy addressed Oliver's passing in a tweet published on Tuesday afternoon.

"Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, @LtGovOliver," Murphy tweeted, including a photo with his entire statement. "We ask that you all keep the Oliver family and all those who loved her in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

In the statement, Murphy commended Oliver for her "unique and invaluable perspective" and wrote that choosing her as his running mate in 2017 was "the best decision I ever made".

"She was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable," the statement said.

Oliver served as New Jersey's lieutenant governor since 2018 when Murphy first assumed office. At that time, Murphy had replaced outgoing governor Chris Christie, a 2024 presidential candidate. She also served as the head of the Department of Community Affairs. The department coordinates financial aid and assistance to local governments, community organizations, businesses and individuals.

Oliver's bio on the New Jersey governor's office website describes her as being a "trailblazer in every sense of the word". In 2010, Oliver became the first Black woman in New Jersey's history to serve as Assembly Speaker. She graduated cum laude from Lincoln University and received a master's degree in community organization, planning and administration from Columbia University.

Oliver also received honorary doctorates of humane letters from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Lincoln University, Montclair University and Berkeley and Essex County Colleges.

