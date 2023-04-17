New Lincoln Nautilus Is a Fresh Breath Into the Company's Future

Lincoln has introduced a new Nautilus, bringing with it a fresh design and technology era for the automaker. The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus sport utility vehicle (SUV) arrives in early 2024 but can be ordered today.

It slots between the smaller Corsair SUV and larger Aviator SUV in the Lincoln lineup. The new Nautilus is relatively the same size as the outgoing model.

"Nautilus was specifically designed to attract newer, younger and more diverse clients to our brands. They want to embrace the world, connect, and find balance of their life. They love to explore, and they're drawn to new places and experiences," Jake Isaac, brand manager for the Lincoln Nautilus told Newsweek.

"Nautilus will be the vehicle they're looking for to enable their next adventure. It's the first vehicle to introduce Lincoln QuietFlight 2.0 design language bringing elements from concept to production."

The design language begins with the new face and rear. Upswept headlights in front, with downswept lights at the rear. The Nautilus wears the rectangular grille from the last generation, but gets new details in the headlights and on the hood. It also now features an illuminated Lincoln star badge, similar to what is on the higher-priced Navigator.

The bodysides feature a character line that runs from the hood crease to the taillights. The doors are scalloped for a more muscular look with door handles moved up just underneath the glass.

A Jet Appearance Package is available on all Nautilus trim levels with a black roof, black 22-inch wheels, an exclusive interior environment, and anodized black exterior accents.

The Lincoln Embrace light show happens when drivers walk up to the vehicle, and then another sequence begins inside on the 48-inches of digital screen that stretch the width of the dashboard. The exterior animation begins at the center of the display and fans out, reaching the doors that have embedded LEDs.

"Lincoln was among the first to recognize that our customers are using their vehicles for more than just getting from point A to point B. They're using their vehicles while it's parked and stationary. They're getting stuff done or checking emails. They're finishing up last night's presentation," Summer Cole, Lincoln brand marketing manager told Newsweek.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus offers black, gray and red interiors. Ford Motor Company

"Secondly, they're using their vehicle as a retreat, right to relax, to recharge, to rejuvenate, to have just a couple of moments in their day, where they have it to themselves just to take a couple deep breaths, right. We call this our sanctuary and it's such a critical element to our story. So this is why we created Lincoln Rejuvenate."

Lincoln Rejuvenate will provide riders with "a multisensory, in-cabin experience with lighting and digital scenting." It uses lighting, screen visuals and personal preferences on seating and massage functions (with 24-way adjustable Perfect Position seats) and combines that with music and animations on in-car displays.

Three available scent cartridges include Mystic Forest, "an earthy blend with woody, rich notes of patchouli," Ozonic Azure, "a crisp blend of aromatic patchouli and traces of bright violet" and Violet Cashmere, "exotic white florals and trusted violet that are crisp and refined as fresh linen." Clients can choose from three scent levels.

The Google-based infotainment system features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Alexa integration, which can also connect to your home system. Nautilus also offers an upgraded Revel Ultima premium sound system with 28 speakers.

Additional new-to-Nautilus technology includes the hands-free Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 driver assist system. The latest hands-free, eyes-up assisted driving system can take over steering, accelerating, braking and lane changes from the pilot on pre-mapped roads. It has a camera on the squared-off steering wheel to make sure they're paying attention and will warn them if not.

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus offers a Redwood interior. Ford Motor Company

Lincoln is offering the two-row SUV with a variety of interior themes including Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray that Lincoln says enhances spaciousness. Smoked Truffle, a two-tone neutral but warm theme and Black Onyx and Allura Blue.

A Black Onyx Sport interior features a Copper Code aluminum applique, with Dusted Copper accents comes with the Jet Appearance Package. Its most luxurious Black Label trim comes with Redwood-colored leather and suede.

The luxury and technology-filled vehicle will be sold in the buyer's choice of two powertrains. The less powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine makes an estimated 250 horsepower (hp) and 275 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. That engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This version comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Buyers can also choose a turbocharged 2.0-liter hybrid engine that delivers 310 hp and is mated to a continuously variable transmission.

Like the Navigator, Nautilus has five standard drive modes – Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep.

Lincoln hasn't revealed pricing for the 2024 Nautilus, but the current Nautilus should serve as an indicator. It starts at $44,825, the Reserve trim is $51,040 and the most expensive Black Label trim is $67,245. It can be pre-ordered now.