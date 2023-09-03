A near-production look at the future of entry-level Mercedes vehicles was presented today at that IAA Mobility conference in Munich, Germany. The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class represents a look inside an upcoming family of vehicles that will serve as the entry into the brand.

The CLA Class is destined to be made up of four new models: a four-door fastback car, a shooting brake and two SUVs, including a small version of the G-Wagen.

"The message is Mercedes has never stood still. And if anything, now we're in a phase where we're accelerating. And even though our current cars are super competitive, the EQs, if you take the range and efficiency of the EQs ... we're not going to leave those products alone, we will continuously improve them as well. So there we have today on the road, a benchmark position for that size of vehicle in efficiency, etc. But we're not we're not leaning back, no complacency, will keep on pushing," Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz told Newsweek during an interview in Munich.

That future starts with what is below the body of the Concept CLA Class. It is underpinned by a new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform.

From there, the body has one foot in the new world and one in the old, grabbing the most iconic parts of the Mercedes brand and pushing them forward with new technology and fresh applications.

"Overall, the show car represents the approachable interpretation of desire for a youthful and dynamic global market segment," the company says.

The grille panel and shark-nose design of the face play into elements that have been made notable by current EQS, EQE and GT design, but pushed further. That panel becomes a digital canvas, offering up lighted welcome/goodbye scenarios, bright patterns and a mirrored finish all centered around an illuminated three-point star emblem.

The car's assertive stance is accented by athletic shoulders and sleek greenhouse. Arches are home to 21-inch wheels while precision lines give the Concept CLA Class sleek, weighted focus.

In the back, the concept of "light and shade" plays out in an illuminated band surrounding the rear light clusters that feature a take on the Mercedes star. The company emblem on the back is also illuminated.

The car's 800-volt charging architecture allows it to gain 248 miles of all-electric range in just 15 minutes when charging in ideal conditions.

Bi-directional charging is possible, allowing vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) power options. V2H technology allows the car to power a home in the event of a service outage.

The concept car was deeply influenced by the Vision EQXX hyper-miler. CLA Class models of the future will target 466 miles of all-electric range as measured using the WLTP testing cycle, which differs from the testing requirements and estimates of the Environmental Protection Agency's testing that is the measure for the U.S.

Mercedes says that the interior of the concept was designed to focus on, "exceptional comfort and convenience for an electric and digital future," and it shows. It also brings into focus various aspects of sustainability the automaker is championing, being constructed of nearly carbon emission-free steel, reduced carbon aluminum, sustainably produced leather upholstery, and trim made of paper.

It features a new, embroidered interpretation of the Mercedes-Benz laurel wreath alongside a silver and crystal white color palette, housed within expansive greenhouse.

Across the dashboard, the MBUX Superscreen, illuminated by high-effciency mini-LED technology, displays 3D graphics that were first shown in the Vision EQXX.

The car's air vents also feature a fresh take on typical Mercedes turbine-like design. They pair with the analog temperature ring that allows users to adjust the climate in a new way.

A glass cover near the center console allows riders to see into the car's brain, marked by the MB OS wordmark.

"So far, Mercedes-Benz has focused its EV rollout at the upper end of its portfolio. Concept CLA Class is a warning shot at what's to come from Mercedes-Benz at the gateways to the brand," Paul Waatti, manager of industry insights at AutoPacific, told Newsweek.

"Transferring the brand's most cutting-edge tech to the lower end of the portfolio is an enticing proposition to aspirational consumers. It broadens Mercedes-Benz's reach by satisfying a lower price point for luxury EV buyers. It will also help to achieve economies of scale and profitability for the brand's EV efforts more quickly."

Mercedes says that the Concept CLA Class is very close to what the future CLA Class model will look like when it comes to market in the ensuing months.