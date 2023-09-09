Democrat Governor Faces Removal Calls Over 'Tyrannical' Gun Order

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency public health order on Friday, suspending laws that allow open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days, prompting many on social media to call for her removal from office.

Although the order, which took effect immediately, only applies to cities meeting a certain threshold for violent crime rates. The order is a direct response to recent gun-violence cases that most recently left an 11-year old boy dead and another woman injured on Wednesday after they were shot in their vehicle in an apparent road rage incident while leaving a baseball game.

On social media, some gun rights activists were left unhappy with the decision as they say it's in violation of the 2nd Amendment.

"The Governor of New Mexico has just declared the 1st & 2nd Amendment 'does not exist' due to an 'emergency.' Under this legal theory *all* of our 'rights' are essentially eliminated. Watch the most evil & tyrannical 60 seconds you've ever heard from a politician," X, formerly Twitter, user Benny Johnson wrote, who shared a clip of the governor speaking about the order.

Then-Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham, a New Mexico Democrat, is seen at the U.S. Capitol on May 1, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham, now governor of New Mexico, signed an emergency public health order on Friday, suspending laws that allow open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days, prompting many on social media to call for her removal. Getty Images

X user Brenden Dilley wrote on Saturday morning: "The Governor of New Mexico just illegally suspended the 2nd Amendment in her state. This is a violation of our nations constitution, and steps to remove her must begin immediately. Examples must start being made, or you will never get your country back."

"Governor of New Mexico declares that the Constitution can be suspended when there is an emergency and declares such an emergency under her leadership, suspending the Constitution. This tyrant should be arrested and sent to prison," X user Kevin Bass wrote.

Meanwhile, Lujan Grisham acknowledged that not everyone, specifically all law enforcement officials, were on board with her decision.

"I welcome the debate and fight about how to make New Mexicans safer," she said at a news conference on Friday.

What Are New Mexico's Gun Violence Rates?

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program, New Mexico had nearly double the rate of violent crimes than the country's average in 2021, with roughly 778 incidents per 100,000 residents compared to 398 incidents per 100,000 residents nationally.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also listed New Mexico as having one of the highest rates of firearms-related mortality in the United States. In 2021, the state experienced 27.8 gun-related deaths per 100,000 citizens. That placed it third on the agency's chart behind Mississippi (33.9 per 100,000) and Louisiana (29.1 per 100,000).

Officials Weigh in on Governor's New Order

Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, praised the governor's order as a courageous and necessary step to fight gun violence.

"If it saves one life, then it's worth doing," Viscoli said, according to the Associated Press on Saturday.

In a statement previously shared with Newsweek, Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, added that the order does not protect those that are vulnerable from criminals.

"This order removes protection from law-abiding New Mexican gun owners, leaving them and their families vulnerable in a city with the highest violent crime," Pearce said. "How does that make sense?

Meanwhile, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said he's apprehensive about the order because of how it raises too many questions about constitutional rights.

"While I understand and appreciate the urgency, the temporary ban challenges the foundation of our constitution, which I swore an oath to uphold," he told the AP on Saturday. "I am wary of placing my deputies in positions that could lead to civil liability conflicts, as well as the potential risks posed by prohibiting law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defense."

Newsweek has reached out to both New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and Republican Party of New Mexico for comment.