New Mom Slammed Over 'Extremely Vile' Comment to Infertile Friend

A woman has been slammed for dropping out of attending her best friend's birthday party at the last minute and for the cutting comment she made afterwards.

In a post on Reddit's r/AmITheA******, u/nobreaks0 explained how she had fallen out with her friend. With a 16-week-old baby, the 35-year-old explained she had been through some tough times physically and mentally before and after giving birth and was struggling to keep on top of things.

"Ashley" (not her real name) has been her best friend since elementary school and with her birthday coming up, the OP was due to go to her party and celebrate with her.

But when the day came, she wasn't feeling well. She wrote: "In the morning I was feeling below par and I was too tired to get out of bed so my husband took care of all the kids and helped me shower like he did a 100x before during my pregnancies and postpartum.

"When it was around 2 p.m., I was feeling a little better but I was still worn-out so I called Ashley," she explained. "Her birthday party was scheduled at 3 p.m. and I was supposed to arrive at 2:30 p.m. I waited until 2 p.m. because I knew how important her birthday is and I was hoping that I would feel good enough to come over."

But when she called her friend and explained that she wouldn't be able to come because she was feeling unwell, Alex wasn't happy.

Her friend quizzed her about what was wrong and expressed her upset that she wasn't coming to her birthday.

"She said, 'But what about our promise? I broke my arm while racing and still traveled a 1000 miles for your birthday, but you can't drive 20 miles to see me? If your fat ass can reach the grocery store, then you would come here if you actually cared,'" recalled the Reddit user.

That is when things got more heated.

"I became mad and told her, 'Well if you had kids then you would understand,' and that's when she said 'f*** you' and hung up," said the woman.

She explained that her friend Ashley is unable to get pregnant and that children are a very sensitive topic for her.

"Me saying that was extremely vile," admitted the woman.

The next day she explained she felt a lot better and tried to apologize, but her friend is ignoring her calls and texts.

Relationship therapist Rhian Kivits told Newsweek: "Friendships are affected when people's lives change, especially when two friends seem to head in different directions.

"It can be more difficult for friends to have empathy for each other because they don't have the same experiences any longer, there may be more differences between them, new pressures or time demands, and they may have conflicting priorities."

While it is normal for relationships to evolve as everyone's lives change, there are ways to maintain a friendship.

"You may need to be flexible and compassionate with each other and consider how you can be supportive of each other's challenges," said Kivits. "Communication is important because you can't just expect that you'll each know what the other one is facing in their circumstances."

The story captured lots of attention on Reddit where it has had more than 8,000 upvotes and in excess of 3,900 comments.

The majority of responses slammed the woman for refusing to go to her friend's birthday party—and her comments afterwards, while others said that both women were in the wrong.

"ESH [everyone sucks here]," said Redditor NotCreativeAtAll16. "Of course it's OK to not go if you're unwell. But you didn't need to be a jerk and throw her infertility in her face."

"I'm just amazed at the amount of people that use having kids to win the 'I'm more tired than you' game," said pumpkinmuffin91.

MindlessNana said: "She was mean. You were below vile. I'd never speak to you again. Lifetime of friendship doesn't give you the right to do that."

