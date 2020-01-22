A New Painting of Sean Hannity Depicted as Paul Revere Was Released—Then The Memes Came In

Artist Jon McNaughton unveiled his newest painting Tuesday which shows conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity as Paul Revere. In the painting, Hannity is seen riding on horseback away from the U.S. Capitol building, which is engulfed in flames.

"Just finished this new painting," McNaughton tweeted Tuesday. "Sean Hannity is the Modern-day Paul Revere."

Just finished this new painting. Sean Hannity is the Modern-day Paul Revere. https://t.co/lrt1pNWMsQ pic.twitter.com/UWvi5WgVde — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) January 21, 2020

Upon seeing the painting, some Twitter users seemed to think it looked as if Hannity had committed arson.

"In Jon McNaughton's latest painting," tweeted Roll Call's Ryan Kelly, "Sean Hannity appears to be escaping on horseback after setting the U.S. Capitol on fire."

In Jon McNaughton's latest painting, Sean Hannity appears to be escaping on horseback after setting the U.S. Capitol on fire. pic.twitter.com/IDLkJQHCSA — Ryan Kelly (@NotThatRKelly) January 22, 2020

"But the Capitol wasn't built until decades after Paul Rev- never mind," tweeted BBC's senior North America reporter Anthony Zurcher.

But the Capitol wasn't built until decades after Paul Rev- never mind. — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) January 22, 2020

"This is what art looks like. Since he does softball interviews with Trump and controversial people, he should be honored in this fashion," tweeted @Ohrealitybites, alongside a picture of Hannity's face on a literal softball.

This is what art looks like. Since he does softball interviews with Trump and controversial people, he should be honored in this fashion. pic.twitter.com/BVqYx70yZU — SmarterXFaster (@Ohrealitybites) January 21, 2020

But not everyone treated the painting with derision. "Love this painting Jon," tweeted @rromona. "@seanhannity has been sounding the alarm for years."

Love this painting Jon. @seanhannity has been sounding the alarm for years. https://t.co/XkM5I9MvM7 — Romona â­â­â­ (@rromona) January 22, 2020

McNaughton posted a video about the painting on YouTube, in which a poem called he wrote called Modern-day Paul Revere is recited.

"For borne on the night wind of the past," the poem says in part, "Through all our history to the last / In the hour of darkness and peril and need / The people will waken and listen to hear / The voice of Sean Hannity, loudly and clear."

McNaughton has never shied away from political topics in his art. One of his most famous paintings, The Forgotten Man, depicts former president Barack Obama standing on a copy of the Constitution while the founding fathers stand behind with looks of disbelief on their faces. Hannity bought a copy of that painting.

Hannity also reportedly bought a copy of one of McNaughton's paintings which show former president Barack Obama holding a burning copy of the Constitution.

"In 2011 I painted "One Nation Under Socialism." At the time I was frustrated with Obama's handling of the borders. The bottom of the Constitution is the shape of the southern border," McNaughton tweeted.

In 2011 I painted "One Nation Under Socialism." At the time I was frustrated with Obama's handling of the borders. The bottom of the Constitution is the shape of the southern border. pic.twitter.com/7XBoEJyebV — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) January 14, 2020

McNaughton says on his website that he hopes people who view his art will try to "understand the deeper meaning."

"There are three kinds of people who view my paintings: Those who like it, those who hate it, and those who simply don't understand," said McNaughton on his website. "I am especially interested in this last category. I hope my work will create conversation and reach people on a deeper level."

Newsweek reached out to McNaughton for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.