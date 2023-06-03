New Rolls-Royce SUV Draws Drivers to the Edge of the Universe

A new collection of Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs are designed to take customers beyond the confines of the road while never leaving the comfort of their car's cabin.

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow Private Collection features 62 vehicles that take their design theme inspiration from the Kármán Line, the invisible boundary 62 miles above the Earth's surface. It is there that the blues and greens of Earth meet the darkness of the larger universe, where the planet's atmosphere ends and outer space begins.

"Blue Shadow is a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection and a celebration of the spirit of exploration, designed for the unique individuals who expand horizons and represent the very best of human endeavor," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, in a press release.

Rolls-Royce is one of the few automakers to frequently offer special editions that go beyond traditional powertrain, paint and interior design scheme options. The company generally sells out these models before they are announced, and utilizes their vast network of Bespoke commissioners to create boundary-pushing designs that appeal to buyers looking for a super luxury, extraordinary experience.

Each of the collection's bespoke automobile features a six-layer exterior paint job that combines blue and black hues to create a three-dimensional effect. A clear coat that incorporates blue and clear glass particles covers the paint adding luster to the model.

The satin-tinted grille surround and aero bumper insert sets were designed to recall the finish of the thermal tiles that are used to shied Space Shuttles from changing temperatures as they re-enter the Earth's atmosphere on their way home.

This collection's titanium Spirit of Ecstasy was created using a 3D printer and finished with a thin layer of blue-tinted lacquer. It has the Black Badge logo and Blue Shadow Private Collection name engraved at its base.

The car's wheels have been darkened using a translucent lacquer.

A clock sits in the dashboard fascia and features light blue anodized details and 'Blue Shadow' engraving.

At the top of the cabin is a 'Lunar' Starlight Headliner that features 250,000 stitches, each with give colors of thread, and 1,183 fiber-optic lights – 799 white and 384 blue. The stitching process alone took two days to complete.

The SUV's leather seats feature 75,000 individual perforations to create the look of "Earth from space". The same pattern extends to the picnic tables found on the front setbacks, which are finished in a Piano Black veneer.

Collection themed text is visible on the tables, reading, "The Blue Shadow occurs at the outer extremes of our world, affording an extraordinary perspective, and the ability to touch the stars."

All examples of the SUV are claimed. Buyers were only able to reserve the car through the company's Private Offices. Pricing was not presented by the automaker.

Clients were able to order a matching car cover, luggage set and 1:8 scale model replica of Blue Shadow with their reservation that features fully functioning exterior and interior lights, opening and closing coach doors and an interior that recreates the Collection's details.