New Spider-Man Movie Makes Tom Holland References Despite Actor's Absence

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduces a wealth of Spider-People and a wide array of worlds they inhabit. The film is jam-packed with obscure characters, intricate details and hidden gems that range from Spider-Man's wide-ranging history spanning across all kinds of media from the early comics, latest films and even icy summer treats.

With the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022, Across the Spider-Verse includes decades' worth of Easter eggs and hidden details.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spins a multiversal web that connects the Spider-People across properties in a way that dwarves even Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before it. Here are some of the major cameos, crossovers and Easter eggs you can find in the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduces a wealth of Spider-People and a wide array of worlds they inhabit. Sony Pictures

Mrs. Chen Venom

Upon discovering the limits of his power and being absorbed into his own portals, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) travels through these portals and into multiple different dimensions, including Earth-688, which houses Tom Hardy's Venom. While Hardy doesn't make a cameo in the film, The Spot briefly transports to the convenience store owned by Mrs. Chen, who is entirely unbothered by the multidimensional traveling villain after befriending the Lethal Protector and hosting the symbiote momentarily during 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Spider-Society

Early in the film, Miles is introduced to the Spider-Society, a group of Spider-People from across the reaches of the Spider-Verse. The group features some of Spider-Man's most iconic costumes as well as some of his most obscure variants.

Among the group are Spider-Rex, or Pter Ptarker, a dinosaur from Earth-66, recently introduced in The Edge of Spider-Verse comics. Webslinger, a cowboy version of the hero and his trusty steed Widow, ride on the scene donning matching masks. In the comics, the pair were both bitten by the same spider, giving them a telepathic link.

Bombastic Bag-Man, who first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man No. 258, is the result of Peter Parker being separated from the symbiote by Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. Spider-Man was given a spare Fantastic Four uniform by close friend the Human Torch to pursue his wallcrawling activities. Due to the lack of a mask, Spider-Man was forced to don a paper bag over his head to hide his identity. The film version replicates the iconic look with halftone coloring giving him an old-school comic feel.

The game series also get their due in the film with Spider-Man from the PlayStation series developed by Insomniac makes a cameo during the prison sequence in Nueva York and the multiversal recreation of the famous Spider-Man pointing.

Another reference to the Insomniac series comes during the lobby scene of the Spider-Society with the introduction of Spider-Cop, an alias Spider-Man jokingly adopted in the game to annoy police Captain Yuri Watanabe.

Peter Parkedcar, a sentient car from Earth-53931, better known as the Spectacular Spider-Mobile, originally appeared in 2015's Amazing Spider-Man No. 12 as a part of the original Spider-Verse crossover in the comics. The character draws inspiration from the much-maligned Spider-Mobile that was mandated by a toy company in the early 1970s.

Universe 42 Spider

When Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) finally reveals the true reasoning behind and how Miles' existence as Spider-Man is an anomaly, a brief scene is shown in which the spider was meant to bite a person with braids instead of Peter Parker. During the film's climax, the braids are revealed to belong to the Miles Morales of Universe 42 who has taken up the mantle of The Prowler.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Across the Spider-Verse introduces the idea of "canon events" or events that a Spider-Person must go through in order to keep their universe in tact. Events like the death of a police captain close to them or the loss of a family member like Miles' Uncle Aaron in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are a core tenant of taking up the mask and connects them all through the "web of life and destiny."

When looking into the web, it shows the tragic moments that shaped the heroes, including Uncle Ben's death in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Captain Stacy's death in Amazing Spider-Man looping in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men with larger Spider-Verse.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch

When Spider-Man 2099 confronts Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) about the multiversal disruptions caused by Miles in the first film, he also mentions Dr. Strange and the kid from Earth-199999, which is a reference to the plot of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in which Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) unravel the multiverse in order to hide Spider-Man's secret identity from the public.

Animated Spider-Men

The film pays homage to the many animated series that paved the way for the visual spectacle that is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After appearing in the end credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the oft-memed Spider-Man from the 1960s animated series reappears during the climatic battle between Miles and the Spider-Society.

The 2008 Spectacular Spider-Man is widely regarded as one of the best animated adaptations of Spider-Man and despite being canceled before its third season, it was revealed to wide fanfare that the character would make a return in the film with a line from the original voice actor.

Spider-Man Unlimited, from the short-lived follow-up to the 1994 Spider-Man animated series, pops up briefly during the Spider-Society sequences. The Spider-Man Unlimited series ran for only 13 episodes and was also prematurely canceled before its second season, leaving the futuristic hero on a cliffhanger.

Donald Glover as Prowler

Donald Glover is one of the key figures in the creation of Miles Morales. Glover campaigned for the role of Spider-Man for years and rapped about it under his Childish Gambino moniker. Glover was the first voice actor for Miles Morales during the Ultimate Spider-Man series and also popped up in the original Into the Spider-Verse dressed in Spider-Man pajamas from the second season opening of Community.

While he didn't land the role of Spider-Man, he was brought onto 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis, the uncle of Miles Morales and even mentioned him by name in a deleted scene. Glover appears a low-level thief in his incarnation, but during the prison scene in Nueva York, Glover is shown decked out in the Prowler's armor, hinting at a possible live-action MCU appearance for the villain.