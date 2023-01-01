Woman Shares How Eating '12 Grapes' on New Year's Eve Changed Her Life

A video shared by a woman who is "happier than ever" after carrying out the "12 grapes" New Year's Eve ritual has gone viral on TikTok, where it got 5.3 million views at the time of writing.

The tradition entails sitting under a table on New Year's Eve and consuming 12 grapes (which symbolize the 12 months of the year) just minutes before the clock strikes 12 in hopes to "attract love" in the New Year, as noted in a video shared by TikToker user @vaatsaly.c, who said the ritual (along with wearing something red while eating the grapes) is "very common in the Hispanic community."

The latest viral clip, posted by TikTok user @lolkarli, shows a woman appearing to eat some grapes from a cup while sitting under a table. A message overlaid on the video read: "Last year I ate my 12 grapes under [the] table..."

A subsequent message overlaid on the clip read: "Well, it worked lol [red heart emoji]," before the video showed a man standing with a sign with Spanish words saying "Quieres ser mi novia?" which means "Will you be my girlfriend?"

The video later shows the woman being embraced and twirled around by a man.

It's not surprising that people are going to creative lengths, such as the 12 grapes ritual, in an attempt to find love.

According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2019, among the 15 percent of adults in the U.S. who are single and looking for a committed relationship or casual dates, "most say they are dissatisfied with their dating lives and that it has been difficult to find people to date."

However, the survey found that "most single people (including both those on and off the dating market) say they don't feel a lot of pressure to find a partner from their friends, family or society in general."

Around two in 10 people (22 percent) said they feel "at least some pressure from friends," while 31 percent said the same about family members and 37 percent said they feel "society is pressuring them."

Where Did the '12 Grapes' New Year's Eve Tradition Come From?

According to a 2012 NPR article by Jeff Koehler, a Barcelona-based author of several cookbooks, the ritual stems from Spain, where on the last day of the year, residents gather either in front of televisions or in town squares, holding a bowl of green grapes and wearing red underwear.

A series of 12 bell chimes are heard from the clock tower of the 18th-century Real Casa de Correos building in Madrid and you're meant to eat one grape for each chime. Consuming all 12 grapes by the end of the final chime is believed to bring you good luck in the new year, Koehler explained.

The exact origins of this tradition are unknown, but it may have begun decades earlier in the 1880s, according to old newspaper articles, the author said.

Koehler said: "These stories tell of bourgeoisie in Madrid copying the French tradition of having grapes and champagne on the last day of the year.

"Before long this custom had been adopted by certain madrileños who went to Puerta del Sol to see the bells chime at the turning of the year and, most likely in an ironic or mocking manner, to eat grapes like the upper class."

The latest tradition has inspired users on TikTok looking for love who say they'll give the ritual a go this year.

In a comment that got over 6,000 likes, user Sky said: "Okay will definitely gonna eat 12 grapes under the table [crying laughing emoji]."

User unknown wrote: "I don't like grapes but I'm desperate to do this [crying laughing emojis]."

User idk hi<3 said: "We need a huge party with thousands of tables where everyone is under one eating grapes lol [laugh out loud]."

