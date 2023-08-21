New Yorker Calls Cops as 'Dead' Man in Parked Car Awakens in Shocking Clip

A video of a man in New York City who "looked dead" while lying down inside his car has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted three days ago by TikTok user @cauliflowercarol and had 7.4 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a man lying back in the driver's seat with his eyes closed and mouth open. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "This man parked outside our apartment and had a smashed car window and looked [dead]."

A subsequent message overlaid on the clip simply says "Fr [for real]" as the footage shows a close-up view of the man.

After the poster called 911, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) from the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) arrived to assess the scene. A message across the clip says: "Turns out we fully disturbed this man from his peaceful sleep."

The man's attempt to catch some sleep wherever he can is understandable because nearly one-third (30.5 percent) of Americans were reported to have experienced an hour or more of "sleep debt," according to a November 2022 study in JAMA Network Open, a journal published by the American Medical Association.

The study analyzed data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2017-2020 among adults aged 20 years or older. It found that "a high percentage of U.S. adults experienced long-term sleep deprivation, chronic social jet lag, and frequent sleep disturbances."

According to the study, 29.8 percent had trouble sleeping, while 27.2 percent experienced daytime sleepiness.

"Unhealthy sleep behaviors and sleep disturbances are associated with higher risk of multiple diseases and mortality," the study said.

A note overlaid on the latest viral clip says: "So we ran upstairs to call 911 but he changed positions...and he looked even more [dead]." The footage shows the man lying on his side, with one arm sticking out of the driver's window. His other hand was seen near the edge of the backseat window.

According to a later comment, the original poster said: "We screamed hello and he didn't respond. That's when we called 911." They had called 911 before the man had switched positions, "but we were still concerned," the poster said in another later comment.

The clip later shows an ambulance arriving on the street. A message overlaid on the video says: "The moment of truth" as FDNY staff approach the car.

As one staff member touches the man's arm, he is seen immediately sitting up. He later gets out of the car and continues to speak to the staff.

A note across the video reads "My apologies sir," as an EMT is seen reaching towards the man and "going in for a fist bump" before the clip ends.

The latest clip has left several TikTokers in stitches.

Jessivietgirl noted: "the first pic he looked mummified."

Megan agreed, saying: "He looked mummified in that closeup."

User julia said: "LMFAOOO [laughing my f***** a** off] i would've been hella scared."

User carolinefallon wrote: "You know he was having the nap of a lifetime too."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video hasn't been independently verified.

