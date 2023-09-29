New York Flood Videos Show Whole Streets Submerged Amid Heavy Rain

Footage has emerged of flash flooding in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, with vehicles struggling to make their way along roads submerged beneath standing water and some properties flooded.

New Yorkers had been urged to brace for flooding on Friday due to heavy rain from a coastal storm, with the federal National Weather Service asking residents to seek higher ground "immediately."

New York resident Jonathan Gardner shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of cars driving along a partially flooded road, with the water appearing to submerge large sections of their tires at some points.

The 'Breaking 4 News' X channel also posted a video taken from a car driving along a road flooded with mucky water, commenting: "Major flooding reported across Brooklyn and Queens in New York City."

WeatherNation, which has nearly 270,000 X followers, shared a video showing vehicles waiting at a crossover, with water circling around them. They wrote: "This is the scene in Brooklyn where heavy rain has lead to widespread flooding.

"1-2" of rain have already fallen with 1-3" more on the way! Flash flood alerts are in effect and avoid travel if you can!"

