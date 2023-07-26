News

New York High-Rise Horror As Crane Catches Fire and Collapses in Manhattan

By
News New York Manhattan Fire

A crane on top of a high-rise building in Manhattan caught fire on Wednesday before collapsing and falling into rush hour traffic as some commuters reportedly ran for safety.

The crane was placed on a building under construction on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street and the cause of the fire is not yet known. A portion of the crane collapsed onto 10th Avenue.

The street was closed for safety reasons, according to a report from ABC7 New York, while the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) deployed units to the scene of the collapse.

Cranes in New York City
Three cranes sit on the top of the under-construction headquarters for JPMorgan Chase as it rises on May 8, 2023, in New York City. A crane caught fire and collapsed on on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street on Wednesday. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Both FDNY and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) tweeted about the incident on Wednesday morning.

"FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan," the FDNY official Twitter account wrote, sharing a brief video of the incident.

Newsweek reached out to the FDNY via email for further comment on Wednesday.

Read more

The NYPD News Twitter account issued an advisory, writing: "Due to a crane collapse, please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area."

In the tweeted video shared by FDNY, smoke can seen rising from the crane on top the building to background sound of traffic. Other social media users also shared videos of the crane to Twitter on Wednesday.

The collapse took place near Hudson Yards in Midtown at around 7.30 a.m. E.T. and it remains unclear if the crane was occupied at the time, Officer Antonio Antenucci told The New York Times.

At least one person has been injured, according to media reports.

Erik Bottcher, New York City Council Member for District 3, tweeted that there were "5 patients with injuries (4 civilians and 1 FF). Luckily, they are minor in nature thus far. DOB [Department of Buildings] is on the way to the scene with engineers."

Twitter user @jimmy_farring shared a video that captured the crane from a different angle and showed it partially collapsing and hitting the side of a nearby building, apparently causing damage to the glass before part of the crane fell into the street below.

That video also appeared to show pedestrians speeding away from the falling crane while cars continue to drive up the street. Towards the end of the video, sirens can be heard in the distance.

Bottcher shared the video early on Wednesday and wrote: "First responders are on the scene of a collapse of a construction crane next to a residential high-rise building in Hell's Kitchen at Tenth Avenue btwn 41st & 40th Streets. We are in touch with the FDNY on and will share any updates as we have them."

Update 07/26/23 09.32 a.m. E.T.: This article was updated to include more information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC