On the Internet

Woman Shares Reality Inside NYC Flat As Smoke From Wildfires Blankets City

By
On the Internet New York New York City Property Wildfire

A woman has shared shocking footage from inside her New York City apartment as wildfires in Canada continue to impact air quality.

Huge plumes of thick smoke from wildfires raging across Canada have been blown across the East Coast, giving the New York City skyline a decidedly dystopian rust-orange tint.

Pictures taken from space by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite 16 show the smoke engulfing New York state and Pennsylvania.

Heavy smoke covers New York City.
Heavy smoke fills the air, shrouding the view from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building on June 7, 2023, in New York City. Footage showing what life is like for those in the Big Apple right now has stunned viewers online. Gary Hershorn/Getty

It is resulting in a serious deterioration in New York's air quality with the city ranking among the 12 worst in the world.

On the ground, several videos have surfaced on TikTok offering a glimpse of what it is like for those living in New York City at the moment. In one video, which has been watched more than 25 million times, a TikToker posting under the user name Amanda Marie offers a terrifying glimpse of what it is like to be stuck inside an apartment block during this time.The clip can be seen here.

@mvndimarie

Nyc air quality right now is insane! #nycairquality #wildfires #canadafires #smoke

♬ original sound - 𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞

In the video, the woman shows viewers around her apartment and that she has set up an air purifier and blocked the gap under her front door using a towel. According to the clip, it "smells horrible." As part of the video, the woman also offers a glimpse of the view, or rather lack of view, outside her window, commenting: "it's nothing but smoke."

The clip sparked concern among viewers with one writing "this is so scary." Another, meanwhile, commented: "climate change is terrifying" with a third adding: "If you go outside please wear a mask you do not want to breathe that in."

Another New Yorker, Max, who posts to TikTok under the handle theflyingtruck shared a clip from his apartment in Brooklyn showing that while all remains normal indoors, outside it is a different story.

In the video, Max takes viewers up to the rooftop of his apartment block to show the smokey orange hue that hangs over New York.

@theflyingtruck

#newyorkcity #airqualityrightnow #wildfire #environment

♬ original sound - Max

At one point, he turns the camera in the direction of where the skyline of New York would normally be visible. However, on this occasion there is nothing visible beyond a wall of colored smoke. "You can usually always see it," Max said on the video.

"Everything smells like burning wood and plastic combined," he said later in the clip. "It's really weird and it's been getting more and more red like this throughout the day."

A third video shows a woman, posting as ivangellys, sealing up her air conditioning unit and windows to combat the smoke. In the clip, she explains that when she woke, she immediately turned on all four of her air purifiers to the maximum setting.

@ivangellys

Air purifiers are essential! Not just on days like today, but every day 👍🏼 #airquality #nycliving #airpurifier #nycapartment

♬ sonido original - Arturo Vilchez

She said each of the four machines began to flash red meaning the air quality in her apartment was "really bad." As with the other videos, the clip captured the strange fog of smoke covering New York.

In another video posted to TikTok, a woman called Annabel, posting as thehorsepurse, provided a comparison to show what the view normally looked like from her apartment, compared with how it is now.

@thehorsespurse

Orange skies today in NYC 🍊🔥 #wildfire #nycairquality #airquality #newyorkcity

♬ original sound - $

While the blanket of smoke is expected to eventually lift, the New York City mayor has already warned the city's air quality emergency may not be the last time New Yorkers will experience an event like this, thanks to climate change.

Newsweek has contacted Amanda Marie, theflyingtruck, ivangellys and thehorsepurse for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC