New York Hotels Evicting Homeless Veterans to House Migrants

New York hotels are reportedly evicting homeless veterans to house migrants in their place. The swap would give the hoteliers an additional profit of $100 a night on average, a move that has angered veteran rights activists.

The controversial practice was first reported by the New York Post. The nonprofit veteran organization Yerik Israel Toney Foundation told the newspaper that nearly two-dozen U.S. military veterans were evicted last week by hotels in suburban New York City as the facilities seek to replace them with migrants.

"Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what's going on with the immigrants," Sharon Toney-Finch, who runs the organization, said. "One of the vets called me on Sunday," she added. "He told me he had to leave because the hotel said the extended stay is not available... Then I got another call."

In this photo, asylum seekers arrive at Port Authority on May 3, 2023, in New York City. Mayor Eric Adams has started relocating migrants further north and housing them in hotels at the city's expense. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The city of New York has been dealing with a surge in homelessness before the surge in migrant arrivals, leaving its shelters completely packed. More than 60,000 migrants have arrived in New York City in the past year, with 4,200 in the last week alone, according to City Hall officials.

Reports of hotels evicting veterans to accommodate migrants come as New York's mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, tries to redirect migrants upstate to ease pressure on the city. He said that he would have started sending migrants in Orange and Rockland counties a couple of weeks ago. He added that only those who'd participate voluntarily would be relocated. Migrants who chose to be homed in those counties would be housed in hotels for up to four months at the city's expense.

These veterans were promised temporary housing for a month, according to Toney-Finch. Fifteen of the 20 veterans kicked out of New York hotels were staying at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, Orange County, the activist said. The other five were housed at the Super 8 and Hampton Inn & Suites in Middletown, some 70 miles north of Manhattan.

All evicted veterans have already been rehoused, according to Toney-Finch, but the trust between them and the organization has been broken, she said.

Two buses full of migrants reached Newburgh on Thursday last week, hours before the end of Title 42. This is the pandemic-era measure that allowed border authorities to immediately expel most of migrants crossing into the U.S. land borders.

The dozens of migrants were relocated into The Crossroads hotel. Their arrival was "peaceful," according to the New York Times. This is despite the fierce opposition the move had received, with about 15 supporters gathering to welcome the migrants.

While it's not clear exactly how much the city is paying hotels in upstate New York for housing migrants, previously reported deals between the authorities and Manhattan hotels have put the payment for housing migrants at $190 a night. In January, the New York Post reported that the city's Holiday Inn Manhattan Financial District had won a judge's approval to become a migrant shelter. The hotel admin filed for bankruptcy after the pandemic and stood to be paid between $115 and $190 a night for use of its rooms.

Toney-Finch told the New York Post that the organization paid about $88 a day for housing homeless veterans.

The expiration of Title 42 last week has raised concerns over a growing influx of migrants trying to cross the Southern border.

Adams said he had no choice but to send migrants north. He added that, unlike Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the city will be paying for housing the migrants in hotel rooms and for other services. Last year, Adams declared a state of emergency after busloads of migrants sent from Texas to New York by Abbott created a "humanitarian crisis" in the city.

A total of 17,000 asylum seekers were bussed from Texas into New York City between April and October last year, according to Adams. It put a significant strain on the city's resources to manage the emergency. Abbott was among the Republican governors bussing asylum seekers to Democrat-run cities in 2022 to draw attention on the surge in migrant arrivals in the Southern states.

Newsweek contacted the hotels mentioned by Toney-Finch as involved in this practice, The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, New York's Middletown's Super 8 Motel, and Hampton Inn for comment by phone. ​​Newsweek has also contacted the New York's Mayor's Office and the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation for comment by email.