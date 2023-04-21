Sports

New York Jets Star Sauce Gardner Takes Aim at Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis

By
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has set his goals high as he looks to surpass the achievements of Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis.

Revis, who played for the Jets from 2007 to 2012, was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this year. Such was his reputation and his ability to shut down the best receiver of opposing teams, his spot on the field was nicknamed "Revis Island".

Now Gardner wants to claim that area for his own and take the skills at cornerback to another level. The 22-year-old has said that being with Revis himself has inspired him to aim high.

Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner poses for a photo after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The cornerback discussed his plans to raise his game to unheard-of heights on the podcast "New Heights" with the Kelce brothers. Getty Images

Gardner discussed his plans to become one of the greatest to play for the Jets on the podcast New Heights with the Kelce brothers: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis and his older sibling, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason.

Travis asked Gardner about his experience with Revis: "You got a chance to spend some time with my guy Darrelle Revis. Having him around the building, what was that like hearing things from him, and what did you really gather from him early on?"

Gardner replied: "It was great, man. First thing, he just told me I could do anything if I put my mind to it. You know, he started spending more time at the facility.

"We got a chance to break down some film, watch some film, and he's a great dude, man. I'm just blessed to have gotten a chance to just spend time with him," Gardner added in praise of Revis.



Travis then asked Gardner about whether he felt the pressure of being the 'new' Revis: "I have always felt like I had to fill [former tight end and Hall of Famer] Tony Gonzalez's shoes when I got to the league," Travis said. "Like knowing that Darrelle Revis, Revis Island, the Jets, meeting him. Being able to talk to him and kinda gather all the information from him... [Have] you kinda had any pressure living up to what [Revis's] already done in that organization in the league?"

Gardner replied that he hopes he would better what Revis brought to the Jets: "I'm never the type to limit myself to someone else's success. Same with me, when it's somebody and I'm that dude. 'Don't be like me, be better than me,' so, you know, I admire him, I admire his game.

"I was looking forward to meeting him. He was a great corner and everything, but I wanna be better than him. You know what I mean?" Gardner added.

Darrelle Revis
Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Sauce Gardner has praised the Hall of Famer for breaking down games with him and offering guidance. Getty Images

Gardner said that he wanted to create an 'island' of his own with the fans: "Like, when people say 'Sauce Island,' they just think about Darrelle Revis Island.

"Don't get me wrong: I like that 'cause I'm on an island as well, but that's why I let the fans create [the phrase] Lost in the Sauce," he added.

"I didn't even make that up," Gardner said. "I just kept seeing it in the comments on Twitter, and I'm like, 'Hold on, we gonna use this.'"

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

