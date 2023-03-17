New York Mets Star Edwin Díaz Breaks Silence After Season-Ending Injury

Edwin Díaz has taken to social media to thank fans for their messages following his season-ending injury.

The New York Mets pitcher was playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday against the Dominican Republic when he suffered a serious knee injury.

After confirming a place in the quarterfinals, Díaz was celebrating with his teammates at the conclusion of the game when he sustained a tear of his right patellar tendon, which typically requires eight months of recovery after surgery, which he underwent on Thursday.

To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing. I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much! I can't wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets. pic.twitter.com/fnOezkW6Mr — Edwin Diaz (@SugarDiaz39) March 17, 2023

