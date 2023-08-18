U.S.

New York Official Gets Kissed by Stranger During TV Interview

By
U.S. New York City Kiss Brooklyn Eric Adams

A New York councilwoman was kissed by a stranger on the street while conducting a TV interview on Thursday.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who represents New York City's 48th District and is the council's minority whip, was speaking to CBS New York reporter Hannah Kliger in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Brighton Beach when a man walking by leaned in and kissed Vernikov on the cheek before smiling and continuing to walk down the street.

"What the f---?" the councilwoman responded, whipping her head around to get a look at the stranger. Brighton Beach is one of the areas represented by Vernikov, a business owner and attorney who was elected in 2021.

Vernikov sarcastically responded to the incident under a video of the incident posted by Kliger on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Not the kind of love I'd expect from constituents!" The councilwoman later called the incident creepy.

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Newsweek via email on Friday morning that no report had been filed by Vernikov regarding the incident.

Newsweek reached out to Vernikov and her staff via email for comment.

"This is abhorrent and disgusting," New York City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman of District 29 posted to X in support of Vernikov. "Hope the assailant is found. Sadly, this type of unacceptable behavior typically happens to women, even in 2023. Am standing with you @InnaVernikov."

Another X user told Vernikov that she "had every right to punch [the stranger] in the throat," to which the councilwoman replied, "I was too caught off guard by the time I wanted to, he was gone."

"Disgusting," posted one X user under Kliger's post. "Should be arrested."

Another user wrote, "So sorry you had to witness this and for the councilwoman to experience this."

"Y'all are the ones that want a society with no laws," wrote another.

New York Official Gets Kissed By Stranger
New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov is seen on March 29, 2022, in Queens, News York. Vernikov was kissed by a stranger while conducting a TV interview on Thursday while in a Brooklyn neighborhood that she represents. Barry Williams/NY Daily News/Getty

The incident occurred the same week that New York City Mayor Eric Adams made comments about "eye candy" in relation to his signing of an outdoor dining bill on Wednesday in the Bronx, in which sidewalk cafes can remain open throughout the entire year.

"Bring your boo to a restaurant, you know, someone you're trying to keep your marriage together. A little outdoors will help you," Adams said on Wednesday. "Come and try it, man. You're looking to date, you may drive by, you may see eye candy sitting down somewhere, you may want to park and come and slip them your number. Hey, listen, come have fun, man. Outdoor dining is the way to go."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC