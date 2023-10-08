New York Palestinian Support Rally Condemned by Governor: 'Repugnant'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has criticized plans for a pro-Palestinian march in the city on Sunday.

A rally is scheduled to take place in Times Square, New York, at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Organized by various groups that support Palestinians, it comes after the armed wing of Hamas launched "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel early on Saturday morning.

On X, formerly Twitter, the New York branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (NYC-DSA) reposted a callout for the rally made by the The People's Forum. The DSA is the largest socialist group in the U.S. and its membership includes members of Congress and other politicians.

The promotional poster for the rally does not mention Hamas or directly refer to the attacks launched on Saturday morning. Text from the poster reads: "All out for Palestine!" The accompanying post, made by the People's Forum of New York, reads: "Tomorrow, join us to stand with the people of Palestine, who have the right to resist apartheid, occupation & oppression."

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference on gun violence prevention and public safety on July 31, 2023 in New York City. She has condemned the planned pro-Palestinian rally. Michael M. Santiago/GETTY

The People's Forum, which describes itself as "a movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad," is one of several taking part in the event, with other groups involved include the Palestinian Youth Movement, NY4Palestine, American Muslims for Palestine, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, according to the poster.

In their post NYC-DSA said: "Tomorrow, October 8, at 1PM. Times Square. In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid. FREE PALESTINE!"

Late on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, branded the rally "morally repugnant" in a post on X." The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings," she wrote. "I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant." She did not refer directly to any group involved in the organisation or in support of the rally.

The planned rally has also drawn ire from Israeli diplomat Aviv Zell, who called on New York Mayor Eric Adams to "stop the promotion of terror". He wrote on X: "A protest in favor of Hamas, a known terror organization, is scheduled for 1pm today at Times Square!! This isn't about supporting Palestinians and not even to tell their lies again; it's about endorsing an entity that aims to murder innocent lives! We stand by you unequivocally on 9/11, This IS OUR 9/11 and we need you with us!"

Jon Levine, political reporter for the New York Post, wrote on X: "New York DSA going to protest in support of "Palestine" just hours after Palestinian terrorists slaughtered hundreds of Israelis in cold blood. Multiple members of Congress and New York City politicians are members of this organization."

Newsweek has contacted New York City Democratic Socialists and Hochul for comment via email.