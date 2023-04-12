New York Yankees Bat Boy Scolded Over His Hair Sparks Debate

Nearly 50 years ago, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner introduced a "Neatness Counts" policy to the Major League Baseball team which had a directive on how the players should wear their hair.

While the policy has been adjusted since its introduction in 1976, as well as ridiculed by some, the principles still remain.

So when the image of the Yankees bat boy appeared on TV screens, it divided opinion on social media.

The Yankees enjoyed an emphatic 11-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night but it was the long hair and facial furniture of the bat boy that proved to be the game's biggest talking point.

In a video shared by the YES Network on Twitter, commentator Michael Kay spoke about the hairstyle adopted by the bat boy and stated that it was unusual to see such long locks on somebody in a Yankees uniform.

They said: "It's strange to see a Yankees uniform being worn by somebody with that kind of hair. Rules are rules. He's disobeying two of them. I think there is facial hair and his hair is below the collar... and red shoes, also against the rules."

The 1976 ruling at the Yankees stated: "No beards. No beads. No mutton chops. No long hair. No long stirrups."

Over the years, the hair policy has been amended but still follows the basic principles of the original.

It now states: "All players, coaches, and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches (except for religious reasons), and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar. Long sideburns and 'mutton chops' are not specifically banned."

Back in 1978, Steinbrenner argued that the policy was not specifically about him not liking long hair but more about "trying to instill a certain sense of order and discipline."

He believed that this discipline was important for athletes to maintain.

The bat boy certainly divided opinion in the comments below the video. One person backed the commentator: "Kay is right about this 💈"

Another added: "Rules are rules. The Yankees are the best looking team in major league baseball. Get a haircut kid or quit."

A third thought it was time to move on from the hair policy: "Of all things I wish the Yankees would abandon, it would be their ridiculously conservative 'presentation' policy, give it a rest, and let people be who they want to be!!!"

Another thought that there was a fuss being made over nothing and called out those getting agitated on social media, tweeting: "OMG yall..GET A LIFE"

As well as the hair causing controversy, the red sneakers worn by the bat boy also came under fire, with one Twitter user pointing out: "The red shoes are the only NO. Like come on bro that's a rivals color."

With so many pulling their hair out over the bat boy, it might be that he is not part of the Yankees organization at all and was just masquerading in one of their uniforms.

As the game was played in Cleveland, Ohio, and with bat boys in the MLB being supplied by the home side, there was a good chance he was a member of the Guardians' set-up. So it could be that they were playing a joke on the Yankees hair policy, which seemed to have worked in getting so many stoked about it.

