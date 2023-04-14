New York Yankees Mocked After Brutal Loss to Twins—'E For Effort'

One of the most impressive records in Major League Baseball history was convincingly dismantled at the Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

The New York Yankees almost always beat the Minnesota Twins, dominating them with a 116-41 (.739) record between the teams since 2002, postseason play included.

They came unstuck on Thursday, giving up nine runs in the first inning before going down 11-2 to the Twins and Yankees' fans were not in a happy place when they took to Twitter after the game to voice their displeasure.

Jhony Brito #76 of the New York Yankees reacts after he is pulled in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2023 Getty Images

With 39,024 in attendance for the Twins' comprehensive win, the seven runs given up by Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito in the first innings was given an instant response before he was pulled to become the first Yankees' starter since Nathan Eovaldi in 2015 not to make it to the end of the first innings.

Following the game, Twins' shortstop Carlos Correa said that he had pulled aside pitcher Cole Sands to say that he expected the offensive side of the team to be big, and he wasn't wrong.

Correa said: "I told Cole Sands before the game, 'Hey, get ready to pitch today because we're going to score 10 runs.

"I didn't expect them to come in the first inning. ... After the game he was like, 'You told me and I was ready to go.' I was like, 'Holy s***.' I was in the cage and saw how guys were swinging the bats, and I knew it was going to be one of those days."

Despite it being "one of those days" and the Twins moving to a solid 9-4 start while the Yankees slipped to 8-5, the fans were not going to let that performance go by without some critique.

One upset Yankee fan declared on Twitter: "E for effort"

While another matter-of-factly tweeted: "That was not a good game. Just saying."

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins hits a home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2023 Getty Images

A third tweeted their disappointment: "Thank you Yankees for continuing to be a source of emotional stress in my life."

"This is unfortunately part of the game," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees' defeat. "You get punched in the mouth in this game."

Brito himself did step up to speak to the media about his disastrous first inning, saying through his interpreter Marlon Abreu: "Everything [felt] fine today—I felt really good warming up. Physically I felt great. Just one of those days."

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about MLB? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.