Yankees Speak Out After Derek Jeter Announces Surprise Fourth Child

Derek Jeter has proved that retirement is not for taking it easy after he announced the arrival of his fourth child with wife Hannah Davis Jeter.

The 48-year-old former New York Yankees team captain walked away from Major League Baseball in 2014. Nearly nine years later, he welcomed a son on Friday, May 5, who has been named Kaius Green Jeter.

The couple are already parents to three daughters—River Rose, 17 months; Story Grey, 4; and Bella Raine, 5.

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter poses for a photograph with his family before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York City on September 9, 2022. The former Yankees star has announced the arrival of his fourth child, and his first son, named Kaius, with wife Hannah Davis Jeter. Getty Images

The five-time World Series champion revealed the news on social media. He posted an announcement on Instagram and Twitter, which read: "Welcome to the world lil man!!! @hannahbjeter." Jeter also changed his bio on Instagram to read: "Sleep-deprived father of four."

Among those who sent congratulations to the couple was his former team, with the Yankees commenting alongside a blue heart emoji: "Congratulations!!"

Fans of the Yankees also shared messages of goodwill towards the Jeter family, with one writing that the team's future had arrived: "The Future Captain has arrived, Congratulations!!!" Another added: "Congrats champ."

A third tweeted: "Congratulations, and God bless you, your wife, and the baby Captian."

Jeter revealed how life as a parent of three girls was when he appeared on talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, back in February.

He said that his daughters were taking after him with their love for athletics. He added: "It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs. They do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though. My girls, they are the absolute best."

Jeter also spoke about parenthood with Us Weekly. He told the celebrity magazine in March: "It sounds like a cliché, but you can accomplish anything if you have the right people around you.

"I want my girls to find whatever that is that they're passionate about, and I'll be there to support them," Jeter added.

Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on during ceremonies honoring him in his final season prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at then-Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, on June 10, 2014. He has become a father to a boy for the first time, and his former team congratulated him. Getty Images

Jeter's wife, Hannah, who is a Sports Illustrated model, has said that the couple plan to keep their children out of the spotlight for the best part of their lives.

Speaking to the luxury website Editorialist a couple of years ago, she said: "I know it's necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it's part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me, that will never be the case.

"Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that's my relationship, that's my kids."

