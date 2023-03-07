New Zealand on Alert over Supervolcano with Explosive History

A New Zealand supervolcano is being closely watched after it unleashed a magnitude 4.4 earthquake and several aftershocks.

Taupō volcano, a supervolcano situated underneath Lake Taupō, has shown increased earthquake activity for nearly a year now.

Aftershocks rippled out following the most recent earthquake, which shook the region on March 5. The earthquake may also have caused a small tsunami, according to GeoNet. Scientists have kept the Volcano Alert Level at 1, which signals minor volcanic unrest.

Lake Taupō lies within the giant supervolcano caldera on the North Island of New Zealand. The supervolcano has caused some hugely violent and explosive eruptions in the past.

It has erupted 25 times in the last 12,000 years, most recently in the year 232. This was the biggest and most violent eruption on Earth for the past 5,000 years.

Supervolcanoes are volcanoes that erupt with a magnitude 8 or larger on the Volcano Explosivity Index. These eruptions are incredibly explosive and destructive. Other supervolcanoes include Yellowstone, Long Valley in eastern California and Toba in Indonesia.

Around one year ago, scientists noticed an increase in activity around the New Zealand volcano. Six months after noting the increase in activity, scientists moved the Volcanic Alert level from 0 to 1. This is the first time the alert level has changed for the supervolcano in two decades.

Since then, the alert level has remained at one.

The 4.4 quake was the third largest to occur since May 2022, Hauraki Gulf Weather said in a tweet. Overall, there have been 1,700 earthquakes during this period.

This afternoon's M4.4 within the Taupō volcano caldera is the 3rd largest quake in the ongoing sequence which is now around 1,700 earthquakes since May 2022. The cluster of main M4.0+ quakes have been around the Horomatangi Reef. Summary of todays M4.4 @ https://t.co/hG17S48OH2 pic.twitter.com/HiI5eEgJXh — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) March 5, 2023

GeoNet duty volcanologist Yannik Behr told the New Zealand Herald: "The recent unrest is very likely driven by magma movements and the related movement of fluids, and they can trigger earthquakes—but [they] can also be triggered by long-term plate motion in this area. So, it's difficult to attribute one particular cause for an earthquake, but we think it's probably related [to the unrest]."

Although there has been heightened activity around the volcano, it is not the first time it has happened. Over the past 150 years, there have been 17 previous episodes where Taupō has shown signs of unrest.

Scientists are not concerned about the increased unrest as Taupō is not showing any signs of eruption. While some of its past eruptions have been violent and destructive, these are rare. Taupō is likely to erupt at some stage over the next few thousand years.

