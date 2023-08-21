Wedding Guests Erupt Over Newlyweds' 'Untraditional' Decision in Viral Clip

Over 8 million TikTok users have watched the moment a newlywed couple reveal they will be taking the bride's maiden name.

During the clip, captioned "Untraditional things we did at our wedding," Grace and Clay Enlow can be seen smiling from ear to ear while walking down the aisle holding hands. Their loved ones can be heard cheering loudly, which suggests they were in favor of their untraditional decision.

A Portland State University study published in 2018, revealed 3 percent, i.e. 27 of 877 men changed their name. Twenty-five dropped their last name to take their wife's and two hyphenated their last name.

A stock image of a joyful bride and groom walking arm in arm after their wedding ceremony. A couple's untraditional decision has racked up millions of views on TikTok. PeopleImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Since posting the viral video to @grace.enlow on August 18, the couple have shared another clip to detail their reasoning.

Grace said that she has three sisters and one adopted brother who kept his biological family's name. Therefore, it was important for the bride to carry on her family's last name. In fact, Grace said she had the "dream" ever since a child but she believed she may "get over it" one day.

The couple opted against hyphenating their names as they didn't want a long last name.

During the clip, Clay admits he loved his surname but he was willing to change it for the love of his life. He did have his reservations.

He said: "The only reason I was going to push back against it was how it would look traditionally, as the man to give up my last name."

He was also worried about what his parents might think. Fortunately, they gave him their "blessing" and they were excited for the couple.

Clay also encourages other women who want to keep their last name to have the conversation with their partner. He advises men to be patient and to consider it.

So far, the video of the couple on their wedding day has racked up 1.4 million likes and over 4,500 comments.

One comment, which has received 80,700 likes, said: "The smile on his face says it all."

"You literally should just pick whichever name is cooler. Love this," suggested another.

Another person said: "I wanna do this as my dad passed away & I want to carry on the name for him."

"I was always gonna change mine [because] I had my dad's & don't talk to him. But I deeply regret not making up our own last name," said another user.

Newsweek reached out to @grace.enlow for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.