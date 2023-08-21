Relationships

Wedding Guests Erupt Over Newlyweds' 'Untraditional' Decision in Viral Clip

By
Relationships Wedding Marriage Viral TikTok

Over 8 million TikTok users have watched the moment a newlywed couple reveal they will be taking the bride's maiden name.

During the clip, captioned "Untraditional things we did at our wedding," Grace and Clay Enlow can be seen smiling from ear to ear while walking down the aisle holding hands. Their loved ones can be heard cheering loudly, which suggests they were in favor of their untraditional decision.

A Portland State University study published in 2018, revealed 3 percent, i.e. 27 of 877 men changed their name. Twenty-five dropped their last name to take their wife's and two hyphenated their last name.

Couple getting married
A stock image of a joyful bride and groom walking arm in arm after their wedding ceremony. A couple's untraditional decision has racked up millions of views on TikTok. PeopleImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Since posting the viral video to @grace.enlow on August 18, the couple have shared another clip to detail their reasoning.

Grace said that she has three sisters and one adopted brother who kept his biological family's name. Therefore, it was important for the bride to carry on her family's last name. In fact, Grace said she had the "dream" ever since a child but she believed she may "get over it" one day.

The couple opted against hyphenating their names as they didn't want a long last name.

During the clip, Clay admits he loved his surname but he was willing to change it for the love of his life. He did have his reservations.

He said: "The only reason I was going to push back against it was how it would look traditionally, as the man to give up my last name."

He was also worried about what his parents might think. Fortunately, they gave him their "blessing" and they were excited for the couple.

Clay also encourages other women who want to keep their last name to have the conversation with their partner. He advises men to be patient and to consider it.

@grace.enlow

untraditional things we did at our wedding🫢 #husbandandwife #marriage #engaged #weddingtiktok #lastnamechange #couplestiktok

♬ You’re Gonna Go Far - Noah Kahan

So far, the video of the couple on their wedding day has racked up 1.4 million likes and over 4,500 comments.

One comment, which has received 80,700 likes, said: "The smile on his face says it all."

"You literally should just pick whichever name is cooler. Love this," suggested another.

Another person said: "I wanna do this as my dad passed away & I want to carry on the name for him."

"I was always gonna change mine [because] I had my dad's & don't talk to him. But I deeply regret not making up our own last name," said another user.

Newsweek reached out to @grace.enlow for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on Newsweek's "What Should I Do? section.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC