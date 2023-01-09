Giant 10ft Snake Crashes Through Ceiling As Family Watches TV

A family in Malaysia received a nasty surprise when a 10-foot reticulated python crashed through the ceiling of their home while they were watching TV.

The incident took place at Kampung Pasir Lutong in the Miri Division of Sarawak, Malaysia. The Miri District Operations Control Center was called to the scene by the mother of the family at 11:09 p.m. local time. Half an hour later, four members of the defense force arrived at the house and were directed to the intruder, which was hiding under a box in the kitchen, APM Miri Officer Mirwan Shah Bin Masri told Newsweek.

Using special equipment, the team was able to remove the 17-pound snake and release it back into its natural habitat. It took nearly half an hour to capture the python.

Reticulated pythons are one of the longest species of snake in the world. They regularly reach over 20 feet in length, although the largest on record measured over 32 feet. The species are native to Southeast Asia and have maintained fairly stable populations across their native habitat, despite widespread hunting for their skins.

"Pythons are usually found in the forest and look for prey," Masri said. "Pythons can live near rivers and can be found in areas with rivers and lakes nearby."

The animals are highly adaptable, and while they prefer the forest habitat, they have even been found in sewers in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysian Borneo. "They spend most of their time on or under the ground in burrows," Masri said. "When resting, startled or defensive, these pythons curl tightly into a ball, concealing their vulnerable head among the coils."

As with all constrictor snakes, the reticulated python is non-venomous and kills its prey by suffocation. Their prey typically includes birds and small mammals, although they have been known to eat larger animals such as deer and pigs when they get the chance.

Attacks on humans are rare but not unheard of. There are numerous reports of people being eaten by these snakes, including a woman in Indonesia, whose body was found inside a 23-foot python.

Should you encounter a snake in your home, the best advice is to stay calm and call your local wildlife rescue center. Avoid handling the snake yourself as this could provoke the beast into launching a defensive attack.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.