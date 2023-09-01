NFC South 2023 Storylines: 1 Key Question About Each Team in the Division

All four teams in the NFC South finished last season with a losing record. Each team will be hoping to put together a winning campaign this time around, and they will all be trying to do so with a new quarterback leading the way.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints all enter the new season with a different starting quarterback compared to Week 1 of last year.

The 2023 NFL season brings with it a lot of new faces for teams in the NFC South. The days of Drew Brees, Cam Newton, and Matt Ryan being fixtures under center in this division are long gone. And seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is out of the division, too, after retiring (for real) this offseason. Brady led the Buccaneers to the division title in 2022 despite an 8-9 record. The three other teams all finished a game behind at 7-10.

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints looks on during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here's a look at each NFC South team ahead of the new season. Chris Graythen/Getty

Can the Bucs repeat with Brady gone? And how will each team adapt to their new QB?

Here's a look at each NFC South team ahead of the new season.

Buccaneers: What is Life After Brady Like?

Brady initially retired after the 2021 season before reversing course and playing one more year in 2022. After a season where he threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the league in passing completions and attempts, the 46-year-old is off the gridiron for good.

The Bucs won two division titles and a Super Bowl in Brady's three years in Tampa Bay. QB play for the Bucs is going to be a bit more unpredictable this season.

With the "GOAT" out of the picture, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is turning to former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback this season. Mayfield, in his first year with Tampa Bay, beat out 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask during the preseason to earn the starting job. The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield with the top overall pick in 2018. The former Heisman Trophy winner started under center for the majority of his four seasons in Cleveland.

But after acquiring DeShaun Watson ahead of last season, the Browns shipped Mayfield to the Panthers. The 6-foot-1 QB started six games in Carolina before eventually losing his spot and being traded again, this time to the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield played well enough in LA to earn another chance at being a full-time starter.

Now, he's trying to make the best of his latest opportunity.

"I've just got to lead like I know how, and the real thing is right around the corner," Mayfield said, referring to the start of the regular season. "It's an exciting time."

Mayfield will be throwing to a wide receiver corps headlined by veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. But elevating a rushing game that ranked last in the league in almost every major category last season, and seeing a bounce-back season from the team's offensive line, could ultimately decide whether Mayfield is set up for success.

Falcons: Will Ridder Wake Up Atlanta's Offense?

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has gone 7-10 in both of his first two seasons in Atlanta.

Whether 2023 is Smith's last leading the Falcons could come down to how Desmond Ridder performs as the team's new starting quarterback. Smith benched 2022 starter Marcus Mariota during the bye week last season. The Falcons turned to their rookie third-round draft pick to lead the offense in their final four games. Ridder went 2-2 in his four starts. The Cincinnati product completed 63.5 percent of his passes in that span and threw two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Atlanta's offense is full of weapons around Ridder. The Falcons drafted All-American running back Bijan Robinson eighth-overall in April's draft, adding him to a backfield that already contains Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. And on the outside, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts should be Ridder's favorite targets.

The Falcons ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring last season and were near the bottom of the league in several passing categories. How successfully will Ridder lead the Falcons offense in 2022? That's what Atlanta is waiting to find out.

"We all have something to prove, and that includes Desmond," Smith said this summer, via the team website. "He has four starts under his belt. It'll be a different team that we line up with this year. Fundamentally, there are things we've asked him to do. [Offensive coordinator] Dave Ragone has challenged him. He's very confident but he has to go out there and prove it."

Panthers: How Will Carolina's Top Pick Look?

The Panthers have had enough of bouncing from QB to QB.

After turning to Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Mayfield, and even Newton (a second time) in recent years—with mixed results in every case—Carolina got the QB it wanted this offseason.

Carolina traded four draft picks and its top wide receiver, D.J. Moore, to the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. What was Carolina's prize? Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. First-year Panthers head coach Frank Reich wasn't bothered by the former Heisman Trophy winner's small frame. Carolina took the 5-foot-10, 204-pound signal caller at No. 1 and named him their 2023 starter pretty early on in the summer.

"Yes, he's QB1," Reich said of Young this summer. "I think Bryce has made good progress. You can just tell, he and the whole group on offense...you can just tell everybody is feeling more comfortable with it. Certainly, Bryce is as well. So we feel good about where he's at."

The Panthers started rebuilding its roster last season. Carolina parted with several starters, including Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey. This offseason, the team brought in veterans Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, and Hayden Hurst to plug some holes on offense and give Young a few experienced players to throw to. The Panthers also have a solid, experienced offensive line. And their defense has a distinguished corps led by edge rusher Brian Burns, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Is that enough to contend for the division with a rookie QB? And will Young's frame hold up over the course of a 17-game season? That's what the Panthers are about to find out.

Saints: Can Derek Carr Lead New Orleans to the Playoffs?

Derek Carr's nine-year tenure as the Raiders' starting quarterback came to an abrupt end last season. Carr was suddenly benched and inactive for the final two games of the season, and the Raiders later released the four-time Pro Bowler in February.

The Saints saw mixed results from Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton at quarterback in 2022 and were eager to sign Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal when he became a free agent. Carr reunited with his former Raiders coach, Dennis Allen, when he chose to sign in New Orleans.

Allen said Carr was the team's top quarterback target this offseason.

"Derek was a guy that obviously I knew, but when our personnel people watched the tape and then our coaches watched the tape, he was clearly our No. 1 target in terms of what we wanted to do at the quarterback position," Allen said, via the team's website. "We wanted to be first out there and make sure that he knew he was the No. 1 option."

With the addition of Carr, the Saints are back as the favorites in the NFC South. At least that's what Vegas thinks. DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Saints the best odds (+105) of any team to win the NFC South as of Thursday evening. The Falcons (+200) have the second-best odds, followed by the Panthers (+500), and Buccaneers (+1000).

Carr's 2022 season was far from his best. The Fresno State product had his lowest completion percentage since he was a rookie and tied a career-high with 14 interceptions. But the Saints still believe in Carr. The question still remains, though, whether that belief will turn into wins for the Saints.