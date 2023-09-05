NFC West Storylines in 2023: 1 Key Question About Each Team in the Division

When you think of football, the stereotypical settings oscillate between frozen northern cities and the Friday night lights of Texas. That would ignore the NFL's entire NFC West, which collectively calls Arizona, California and Washington home.

And those clubs aren't merely making up the numbers, either. The 49ers, Seahawks, Rams and Cardinals all have their own unique storylines that will shape the spectacle we call the 2023 NFL season.

But what exactly are those storylines? Whether you're an East Coast fan looking to keep tabs on the opposite coast or a divisional rival looking for a bit of advanced scouting, we've got you covered.

Brock Purdy (13) of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

San Francisco: Is Brock Purdy a franchise QB?

In the modern NFL, everything starts and ends with a star quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers seemed to learn that the hard way last season when injuries under center started a downward spiral that culminated in a postseason defeat.

But rather than going big-game hunting, the Niners are taking another approach. Brock Purdy is the starter—provided he remains healthy—and Sam Darnold is holding the clipboard. Trey Lance, who once looked like the future of the franchise, is officially a thing of the past.

With all due respect to Purdy, he's not Patrick Mahomes out there. The former Mr. Irrelevant showed flashes of potential last season, but it's not like he was throwing 50 passes per game and piling up massive touchdown numbers.

With San Francisco's talent, the signal-caller is a bit less relevant. Kyle Shanahan is famous for the success of his team's ground game, and Christian McCaffrey looks like a natural fit for the system. George Kittle is an elite tight end and the dynamic wide receiver duo of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel will give defensive coordinators nightmares.

On the subject of defense, the 49ers aren't a slouch there, either. Nick Bosa, assuming he's in uniform, is a game-breaker. Adding Javon Hargrave to the mix will only make the line that much stronger. The unit also had a knack for creating big turnovers, which will make the offense's task that much easier.

That all combines to create a team that should be more than capable of shining, even with a "lesser" quarterback running the show. At the same time, though, modern NFL wisdom suggests that you'll need that star under center to make a big play in crunch time.

Will San Francisco buck the trend or prove it to be truer than ever?

Seattle: Was last season a fluke?

Speaking of star quarterbacks, dealing Russell Wilson seemed destined to set the Seattle Seahawks back. In reality, though, things didn't crumble. Geno Smith stepped in and more than treaded water, leading the club to a 9-8 record and a place in the postseason.

There is a difference between a feel-good story and a legitimate trend, though. And it's not 100 percent clear what happened in the Pacific Northwest.

Focusing on Smith, was last year's version—with 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and only 11 picks—the real deal? Or will the clock strike midnight and turn him back into the proverbial pumpkin who failed to impress at any of his other stops?

On a similar, albeit less dramatic note, let's consider the return of linebacker Bobby Wagner. Will the veteran be a legitimate playmaker, even at age 32? Or will he be something less than the star that left Seattle?

That isn't to say the entire team is a massive question mark, though. The Seahawks have a strong receiving corps, adding Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a group that already includes D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and a capable pass defense. And, of course, Pete Carroll is an established presence on the sidelines.

Expectations, however, are a tricky thing. Last year, Smith wasn't supposed to do that much, and he cleared the bar. This year, everyone in Washington state will be holding him to the 2022 standard.

Can he and, in turn, the Seahawks deliver? Or has the page turned on last year's feel-good story?

L.A. Rams: What is this team expected to do in 2023?

While there are always some louder voices within each fan base, most people just want to understand where their team is going. Pushing for championships is great. Trying to rebuild is less fun but understandable.

At this point, though, the Los Angeles Rams could be following either path.

Some aspects of the team, like veteran Matthew Stafford under center, Cooper Kupp (assuming full health) at wide receiver and Aaron Donald anchoring the defensive line, suggest that the Rams should be pushing for a Super Bowl title, let alone a playoff spot.

But, beyond them, there are question marks. Stafford, 35, for all his talent, isn't a young man anymore and is coming off a back injury. When you move down the pass-catching depth chart, Cupp doesn't have much of a supporting cast. Similarly, Donald missed time with an iffy ankle last year. If he's anything less than his best, the entire defensive house of cards starts to shift.

And, on a larger level, there's the question of Sean McVay, who went from being the next dynastic head coach to the hot seat in the blink of an eye. How much clout does he have, within the locker room and the organization? If L.A. stumbles out of the gate, is he going to pay the price?

In a sense, McVay—who is clearly talented but also facing something of a prove-it season—can be viewed as something of a symbol for his team. The Rams have some nice pieces and, if things break right, could push for the postseason. But, by the same token, they could fall away, trade some pieces at the deadline and try to turn the page.

And that position is risky, as it's a clear path to disappointment. The sooner that Los Angeles can square away their goals for the season, the less painful it will be for everyone involved.

Arizona: What can be learned from a lost season?

If the Rams are caught in two minds, the Cardinals know they probably aren't going anywhere fast. That reality, however, only brings some measure of certainty.

The Cards have Kyler Murray, a genuinely talented dual-threat quarterback on the roster, but he's starting the season sidelined after a torn ACL. It's unclear when—or if—he'll return this season. Even if he takes the field, Arizona will probably be in a record-based hole, limiting any potential upside.

That reality raises the question of tanking for a better draft position. If Murray is going to miss an indeterminate amount of time, would it be better to just punt on the entire season? The NFL won't want anyone thinking like that and teams will say it would never happen, but it's a fair question to ask.

Are the Cardinals tanking?



“If it quacks like a duck, looks like a duck, and smells like a duck, it’s a duck.” — @CutOnDime25 pic.twitter.com/MOHBE96tPK — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) August 28, 2023

With that said, though, Arizona can't simply send out a practice squad each week. You need to see which players are worth keeping as a part of a (hopefully) brighter future.

Consider the receiving corps, for example. Marquise Brown leads the way in that department, but his contract expires after this season. Assuming that he'll be leaving town either via a trade or as a free agent, Arizona needs to look toward the future. Similarly, who will replace safety Budda Baker if he gets the trade he's after?

To be fair to the Cardinals organization, those are massive questions. You don't replace key players in the blink of an eye. That makes using this season, no matter how painful it may be, effectively an essential task.

When the losses start piling up, everyone gets unhappy. Can the organization, though, keep its collective nerve and learn some important lessons? Or will they go too far, completely give up and waste the year?