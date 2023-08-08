NFL Top 100: Aaron Rodgers Officially Has Something To Prove to His Peers

The NFL news cycle never stops, and Aaron Rodgers has been at the center of the gridiron gossip this offseason. After establishing himself as a legitimate star in Green Bay, the quarterback decided it was time to leave town. He did just that, eventually securing a trade to the New York Jets.

While it's easy to think that the starting quarterback of a Big Apple team would be the toast of the league, that's not entirely true. If you take the 2023 NFL Top 100 rankings as a barometer, the signal-caller's stock has fallen in the eyes of his peers. Yes, the same players who are in the trenches with Rodgers believe that he's lost a step.

That leaves him with something to prove this season.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio Nick Cammett/Getty

Rodgers fell 48 spots in the NFL 100 rankings

When you hear the name Rodgers, it's easy to think of a four-time NFL MVP lifting the Lombardi Trophy. During the 2022 season, however, things played out differently. The quarterback was short of his best, throwing for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Packers limped to an 8-9 record.

Fast forward to the 2023 NFL Top 100, and that season took its toll. The new Jets star tumbled down the power rankings, falling 48 places to 51st overall. Again, this is Aaron Rodgers we're talking about; a few seasons ago, it would have been unthinkable to consider him anything short of elite.

And while it's easy to write off preseason rankings as little more than a fun way to occupy the summer, there is another element at play. This list is determined by the players ranking their peers. There's no formal statistical component at play; it's simply who the pros think is the best of the best.

Top 10 QBs in the NFL’s Top 100, voted on by NFL players:



1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Jalen Hurts

3. Joe Burrow

4. Josh Allen

5. Justin Herbert

6. Kirk Cousins

7. Aaron Rodgers

8. Dak Prescott

9. Jared Goff

10.Lamar Jackson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2023

By that logic, Rodgers could have sat higher on the list due to his reputation and past performance. Even an elite athlete, after all, can have an off year. His peers, however, disagreed. According to the players who voted for the NFL Top 100, the Jets starter is no longer a top-five quarterback. He's not even the best player on his own team.

Making offseason headlines may be one thing, but in the eyes of the NFL, Rodgers is apparently old news.

Rodgers will have plenty of opportunity to prove his doubters wrong

While Rodgers seems to have taken a knock in the court of public opinion, there is at least one silver lining to his move east. In New York, he'll have plenty of opportunities to prove he's still the player he once was.

With their new quarterback boosting their profile, the Jets are slated to play six primetime games during the 2023 campaign; that includes a date with the Kansas City Chiefs, plus divisional contests against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. In those moments, the NFL's collective eyes will be trained on Rodgers. If he can deliver, it's reasonable to believe his reputation will start to recover.

It's also worth noting that Gang Green does have some capable players on the offensive side of the ball. Garrett Wilson posted a strong rookie season. Mecole Hardman, who arrived from Kansas City, can be inconsistent, but he has speed to burn on deep balls and jet sweeps. Allen Lazard and Rodgers know each other from their time in Green Bay, and that relationship should pay dividends.

That all combines to place the signal-caller squarely in the spotlight. Whether Aaron Rodgers sinks or swims, it's going to send a message.

We'll just have to wait and see which one.