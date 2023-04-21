NFL Correspondent Annie Agar Reacts to Backlash After Roasting Tyreek Hill

NFL correspondent Annie Agar has doubled down on her roasting of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after she received a backlash for a cutting remark about him.

Hill had tried flirting with Agar on Twitter, but she hit back at his advances in a hilarious fashion. On Tuesday, Agar shared a video of her trying out an Indy car for size as she raced around the track. She captioned the post: "This is how Tyreek Hill feels all the time isn't it."

While she did not tag Hill, a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, he decided to make his move.

He quote-tweeted the original post and added: "Annie if you want my number just say that." Hill then added a drooling face emoji.

But Agar, a correspondent for Bally Sports, was not impressed and decided to put the NFL star in his place.

She replied: "Appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number."

This was a reference to a viral video shared on social media earlier in the month. The seven-time Pro Bowl nominee is left scrambling on the ground after he was embarrassed by a teenager during their matchup at Hill's football camp.

Agar then got some backlash from Dolphins fans who thought she had been cruel in her dismissal of Hill. She got a number of abusive messages in response to her interaction with the wide receiver.

Annie Agar attends the IndyCar Experience at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 15 in Long Beach, California. When Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill flirted with her on Twitter, she responded with a cutting remark. Getty Images

She has now shared a video on TikTok in which she reacts to a user called Overtimekevv, who explains to his 140,000 followers what happened earlier in the week.

Using a split screen showing the Overtimekevv video along with her reacting to it, she made it clear she wasn't going to back down on her belief that she was right to put Hill back in his box.

Overtimekevv says on his video: "On today's episode of NFL players being caught looking absolutely done bad, we have Tyreek Hill. Yesterday, NFL correspondent Annie Ager posted this on Twitter, showcasing her time at IndyCar."

He continues: "So since she mentions him in the caption, Tyree took this as his opportunity to shoot his shot with her, but her response to his comment was absolutely the best."

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on February 5. Getty Images

Overtimekevv then finished by directing a question to Agar: "Why did you have to cook this man on a random Tuesday? I think a simple no thank you in the DMs would have sufficed as well."

But this time, Agar received a hugely positive response, with one TikTok user responding: "Your response was amazing."

Another wrote: "His ego needed [to be] called out!!! Good for you!!"

