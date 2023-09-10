NFL Betting Promos: Grab Six Can't-Miss Offers for Week 1

BET $50, GET NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New players can activate the best sportsbook offers with these NFL betting promos. Bettors can lock up the top bonuses and other unique offers for the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Betting Promos: How to Claim These Sportsbook Offers

Choose from any game this weekend. These NFL betting promos will provide bettors with a ton of different ways to win on football. These are no-brainer bonuses for bettors to use on any NFL game. Between the early slate, afternoon games and Sunday Night Football between the Giants and Cowboys, there should be something for every NFL fan. Don't miss out on the chance to win big on NFL Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $200 Instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country. Something like that doesn't happen by accident. New players who activate this offer and bet $5 on any NFL game will win $200 in bonuses instantly. There is no need to wait around for that game to start. New bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets as soon as that first bet is locked in.

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is the easiest way to win $200 in bonus bets instantly

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, Win Multiple Bonuses

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are multiple ways to win in the FanDuel Sportsbook app this weekend. New bettors who download the app can win $200 in sportsbook bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. All it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL team this week. Win or lose, bettors will qualify for this sportsbook bonus and the NFL Sunday Ticket coupon code.

FanDuel Sportsbook unlocks two bonuses for new players ahead of NFL Week 1.

PointsBet Sportsbook Unlocks Free NFL Jersey Via Fanatics

PointsBet NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE WITH $50 WAGER CLAIM OFFER States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

NFL fans can get ready for the 2023 season with a free jersey on Fanatics. Anyone who signs up with PointsBet Sportsbook and places a $50+ bet on NFL Week 1 will be eligible for $150 in promotional credit on Fanatics. That's enough to win a free jersey for any NFL team. This new promotion is unlike anything else on the market right now.

New players on PointsBet Sportsbook can bet $50 on the NFL to win a free jersey on Fanatics.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Turn $1 NFL Bet Into $365

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 Sportsbook is delivering a 365-1 guaranteed payout this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on the Week 1 action, lock in this easy winner. New bettors only need to place a $1 wager on any team to win $365 in bonuses. Waiting for the selected game to finish is the only hurdle for bettors to jump here. This offer is available in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia and Iowa.

This Bet365 Sportsbook promo gives bettors the chance to bet $1 on any NFL game and win $365 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $50, Get $250 in Bet Credits

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook is going all in for bettors with a $250 guaranteed bonus. Simply sign up, apply promo code NEWSWKGET, and bet $50 on any NFL Week 1 game. This will automatically trigger a $250 bonus. New users will receive five $50 bet credits over time. This is the perfect way to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to win $250 in bet credits for NFL Week 1.

BetMGM Sportsbook's $1,500 NFL Week 1 Bet

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar with one of the top options on the market for new players. This $1,500 first bet provides a ton of flexibility ahead of NFL Week 1. Any first bet will be completely covered by this BetMGM promo by up to $1,500. In other words, a bettor who loses on a $1,500 first bet will get $1,500 back in bonuses.

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is the easiest way to unlock a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 1.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

PointsBet T's & C's: New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add'l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).