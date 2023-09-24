BET $5, GET UP TO $350 BONUS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Our picks for the best NFL betting promos come with over $4,000 in bonuses. This includes guaranteed bonus bets, second-chance bets and more for Sunday games and Monday Night Football.

NFL Betting Promos: Snag Over $4,000 Bonuses for Sunday, MNF

Whether you choose to wager on one of the early afternoon games like Broncos-Dolphins, a late afternoon matchup like Cowboys-Cardinals or Sunday Night Football between the Steelers and Raiders, you'll have access to as many as six new user promos. These offers can also be used on Monday Night Football if you're more intrigued by Eagles-Buccaneers or Rams-Bengals. Let's take a closer look at these new user promos.

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET UP TO $350! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

First up on this list of NFL betting promos is a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. All betting markets are eligible for this new user promo, which means you can bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Betting on a player to score a TD, like Kareem Hunt in his first game for the Browns, would earn you a $200 return in bonus bets even if he fails to find end zone. Additionally, you can earn $150 in no-sweat bets for the action.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for use on any NFL Week 3 game.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has also rolled out a 40x guaranteed return offer for new users. If you sign up via one of the links on this page, you'll secure a $200 return in bonus bets win or lose. Keep in mind that if your bet wins, FanDuel will return the stake along with cash winnings. FanDuel also has a Sunday Funday pack of profit boost tokens available via the in-app promos section.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 3 when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

PointsBet Offers $1,000 Second-Chance Bets for Week 3

PointsBet UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS CLAIM OFFER States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

While some offers on this list of NFL betting promos come with the chance to wager on a single game, PointsBet's comes with the ability to wager on as many as 10 matchups. It all starts when you sign up for an account. If you register today, you'll be able to bet up to $100 on any of Sunday's NFL games. If the bet loses, you'll secure up to $100 in second-chance bets. You'll be able to do the same thing for Monday Night Football. In fact, your first 10 days as a PointsBet player, you'll be able to get back up to $100 in second-chance bets, totaling a potential $1,000 in second-chance bets.

Register with PointsBet to lock-in up to $1,000 in second-chance bets for this week's games in the NFL and more.

Caesars Sportsbook's $1,000 First-Bet Offer

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Another great offer comes by way of Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors can place a wager of up to $1,000 on any market in any game. If you bet settles as a win, you'll earn a cash profit and Caesars will refund your stake. However, if your first bet loses, Caesars will credit your account with a bonus bet of up to $1,000. There are also a ton of odds boosts available for Sunday and Monday NFL Week 3 games.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to get your first bet up to $1,000 on Caesars for NFL Week 3.

BetMGM Comes With $1,500 First-Bet Offer for NFL Week 3

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There's an incredible new user promo available to players who register with BetMGM. Your first cash wager will be backed by the sportsbook. Unlike other offers on the market, your first cash wager of up to $1,500 would earn you back five equal bonus bets instead of one if your bet loses. Wagering the full $1,500 isn't a requirement, which means you could choose to bet $100 on the Chicago Bears to cover the spread against the Kansas City Chiefs. If that wager loses, you'd get five $20 bonus bets.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Bets Win or Lose From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer on our list of NFL betting promos is a bet $1, get $365 bonus bet offer from bet365. With this promo, your first cash wager of $1+ on any NFL Week 3 game will earn you $365 in bonus bets that will convey win or lose. After you've registered, you'll have access to bet boosts, early payout promos and more. This offer is available to players in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.