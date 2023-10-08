BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $150 BONUS OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any bettor who's looking for the best NFL betting promos has come to the right place. We've compiled a list of the six best NFL betting promos from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, BetMGM and PointsBet, totaling $4,900 in potential bonuses.

NFL Betting Promos for Week 5: $4,900 Bonuses From DraftKings, BetMGM, More

Each new user offer listed below is available for use on any betting market in the game of your choice on this NFL Sunday. Some offers come with guaranteed bonus bets, while other promos will issue bonus bets with a loss. Let's dive into these NFL betting promos for today's games:

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for NFL Week 5 From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook has one of the most enticing new user offers on the market. If you register for an account with DraftKings, you will walk away with $200 in bonus bets no matter what. New registrants will also receive a no-sweat same-game parlay offer as well. If your first SGP settles as a loss, DraftKings will issue bonus bets for you to use on other matchups.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for use on any NFL Week 5 game.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose

FanDuel Sportsbook has the second offer on our list of NFL betting promos. Just like DraftKings, FanDuel will allow new bettors to turn a $5 wager into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. If you take advantage of this offer and your first bet wins, you'll also secure a cash profit and your bet back. As if that weren't enough, FanDuel also has quite a few featured same-game parlays and odds boosts.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook for any of today's games.

Caesars Sportsbook Brings $1,000 First Bet, Caesars KY Offers Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus

The third offer on our list is a sizable first-bet offer from Caesars Sportsbook. The mechanics of this promo are simple. If your first bet wins, Caesars will refund your wager and add cash winnings to your account. However, if your bet loses, you'll secure a bonus bet of up to $1,000. This bonus bet would then be eligible for use on games in any league. For sports bettors in Kentucky, there's a separate bet $50, get $250 bonus offer that will earn players a 5x return on their first cash bet win or lose.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to grab a $1,000 first bet for any game. Register with Caesars KY promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Offers Choice of $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net

Bet365 has a choice of new users promos available to prospective players. You'll have the choice of a three-figure guaranteed bonus or a four-figure first bet. If you choose the guaranteed bonus promo, your first $5 wager will trigger a $150 bonus win or lose. The first bet offer, meanwhile, will back your initial wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If you're in the Bluegrass State, bet365 KY has another offer altogether. Players in Kentucky can bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose with bet365.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Players in Kentucky can sign up with bet365 KY to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Any NFL Week 5 Game

If your goal is to place the biggest potential bet with the highest first-bet backing in the industry, BetMGM could have the offer for you. This $1,500 offer from BetMGM is easily one of the top NFL betting promos. What makes this promo unique is that if your first bet loses, you'll receive five equal bonus bets to apply to betting markets in other leagues. A losing $500 wager on the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, for example, would earn you back five $100 bonus bets.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK and wager on any NFL Week 5 game.

PointsBet Offers $1,000 Second-Chance Bets for NFL and More

PointsBet has the final offer on our list, but it's absolutely one that's worth considering. Bettors who register with PointsBet will be able to earn up to $1,000 in second-chance bets, starting with any NFL Week 5 game today. However, rather than offering their backing on a single wager of up to $1,000, PointsBet has created a promo that takes place over ten days. You'll essentially receive a $100 first bet each day, which will either pay out a cash profit with a win or a second-chance bonus bet with a loss. In total, you could earn up ot $1,000 in second-chance bonus bets over your first ten days as a player.

Register with PointsBet to secure up to $1,000 in second-chance bets for this week's games.

