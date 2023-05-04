NFL Fans Divided Over 'Wheel of Fortune' Answer

NFL fans took to social media on Wednesday night after a Wheel of Fortune puzzle brought back the joy and pain of Super Bowl LVII.

For the Chiefs Kingdom, it was another chance to relive the glory of Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 won over the Philadelphia Eagles—but for the losers on that day, there was annoyance that the TV show would celebrate the Arrowhead Stadium faithful's victory in such a way.

It is the second time that the Chiefs have been honored on the Wheel of Fortune, with the contestants this time met with the category of headline and a six-word puzzle.

I watch Wheel of Fortune almost daily. Today’s puzzle was the best I’ve seen. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/P5lNsJNpyo — Kylie Winfrey (@thekyliewinfrey) May 3, 2023

The contestants quickly added enough letters to make it pretty obvious what the headline was and Jeremy had the pleasure of telling host Pat Sajak that the answer was: "Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl."

With a jokey air to his comment about the sporting event, which was watched by 115 million people across the country, Sajak said: "Yeah, it was in all the papers."

The host then added: "I think they even televised it this year."

With the winning answer, it meant that contestant Jeremy bagged nearly $15,000 in cash as well as a vacation in Switzerland. By the end of the episode, Jeremy had racked up nearly $50,000 to be the clear winner.

Eagles and Chiefs fans were obviously divided about the big reveal, with some Philly supporters slamming the show for being pro-Kansas.

One Chiefs fan celebrated, tweeting: "I watch Wheel of Fortune almost daily. Today's puzzle was the best I've seen. #ChiefsKingdom"

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the podium with owner Clark Hunt celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona Getty Images

While an Eagles fan took aim, writing: "WTF 'Wheel of Fortune'! #FlyEaglesFly @PHLEaglesNation @Eagles"

Another added their frustration, posting a screenshot of the puzzle answer along with the comment: "Go to HELL wheel of fortune"

Countering that feeling, a Chiefs fan tweeted: "The best Wheel of Fortune puzzle ever."

A fifth was loving the answer on the TV screen, posting on Twitter: "Wheel of Fortune nailed it tonight."

This comes just weeks after a contestant stunned the audience by guessing the puzzle with only five of the eleven letters showing.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak (L) and hostess Vanna White walk onstage as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada Getty Images

Cody Horton, a respiratory therapist at Tampa General Hospital in Florida, managed the unthinkable when it came down to the wire in the bonus round.

Sajak told Cody he had 10 seconds to guess what the event was with only BRIE_ _ _ _ER _ _T_ _E spelled out in front of him.

But Cody didn't need even a fraction of that time and immediately guessed the answer was "brief power outage," and he screamed the answer as Sajak opened the gold bonus round episode to reveal he had won a Ford Escape SUV.

Cody's boyfriend, Jason, ran onto the stage to hug him in congratulations, as they celebrated his total prize winnings valued at $80,635.

