NFL's Sauce Gardner Praised for Going Back to College—'Very Proud'

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has been praised after he announced that he would be going back to school to study for his degree.

The 22-year-old has had a stand out rookie season which has see him named First-Team All-Pro member, the first rookie cornerback to do this since San Francisco 49ers' Ronnie Lott did so in 1981.

With the Jets not making it to the playoff, Gardner has shared with fans what he plans to do now that he is in the postseason.

He has revealed that he will be heading back to the University of Cincinnati so that he can complete his degree, with plans of graduating in the summer.

Writing on Twitter, Gardner shared: "Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & purse (sic) my dream of playing in the NFL...... With that being said, I'm back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer."

It would seem that Gardner is making some good choices as his decision to leave education early has worked out after he was the fourth selection of last year's NFL Draft.

After a college year in which he didn't allow a touchdown, he repeated the feat as a pro in his first season.

He also led the NFL with 20 pass breakups and helped the Jets to a 7-10 record, with their playoff ambitions being scuppered by them losing the final six games of the season.

The Jets went 7-10 this season but lost their final six games of the season. They were not officially eliminated from playoff contention until Week 17.

Gardner's decision to return to college to study for his degree was met with a huge wave of support and enthusiasm on social media, with the Jets star being praised for what he is planning to undertake.

One person congratulated him, tweeting: "Well done! You will be very proud to get that done man! Adding to great season on the field!"

Another was excited about his decision, writing: "Hell yeah sauce."

A third thought that this was the pinnacle of a rookie's season, tweeting: "This is perhaps the coolest thing I've ever heard from an NFL star rookie!"

While a fourth is hoping that Gardner can return from school and help build a Jets team that can move on from this season and have a chance of making it to the playoffs in 2024.

They tweeted: "You love to see it. Lockdown that degree like you locked down WR1's all year then let's go build a winning culture. Please. We are desperate. #TakeFlight"

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.